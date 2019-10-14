Global Yoghurt Industry
Yoghurt market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 4%. Set Yogurt, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$49.9 Billion by the year 2025, Set Yogurt will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$836 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Set Yogurt will reach a market size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arla Foods Ltd.; Britannia Industries Ltd.; Chobani LLC; Groupe Danone; Müller UK & Ireland Group LLP (Müller Milk & Ingredients); Nestle SA; Parmalat SpA; Royal FrieslandCampina NV; Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.; Yoplait USA, Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
ARLA FOODS UK PLC
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES
CHOBANI
GROUPE DANONE SA
MULLER UK & IRELAND GROUP LLP (MULLER MILK & INGREDIENTS)
NESTLé SA
PARMALAT S.P.A.
ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA NV
YAKULT HONSHA
YOPLAIT USA, INC.
