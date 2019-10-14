Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices Industry
Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 5%. Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices (ERCP), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21 Billion by the year 2025, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices (ERCP) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$458 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$392.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices (ERCP) will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Nutrition; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cardinal Health, Inc.; ConMed Corporation; Cook Medical, Inc.; Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH; Johnson & Johnson; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Medtronic, Inc.; Olympus Corporation; Ricoh Imaging Co., Ltd.; Stryker Corporation; Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd.
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT NUTRITION
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
CARDINAL HEALTH
CONMED CORPORATION
COOK MEDICAL
ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
MEDTRONIC, INC.
OLYMPUS CORPORATION
STRYKER CORPORATION
TAEWOONG MEDICAL CO., LTD.
RICOH IMAGING CO ., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
