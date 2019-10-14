Membrane Bioreactors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14. 6%. Membrane Bioreactors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Membrane Bioreactors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817944/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.8 Billion by the year 2025, Membrane Bioreactors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$114.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$95.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Membrane Bioreactors will reach a market size of US$257.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$715.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alfa Laval AB; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Hitachi Aqua-Tech Engineering Pte. Ltd.; Toray Industries, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817944/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Membrane Bioreactors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Membrane Bioreactors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Membrane Bioreactors Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Membrane Bioreactors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Membrane Bioreactors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Membrane Bioreactors Market in the United States: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Membrane Bioreactors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Membrane Bioreactors Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Membrane Bioreactors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Membrane Bioreactors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Membrane Bioreactors Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Membrane Bioreactors Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Membrane Bioreactors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Membrane Bioreactors Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Membrane Bioreactors Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Membrane Bioreactors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Membrane Bioreactors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Membrane Bioreactors Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Membrane Bioreactors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Membrane Bioreactors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Membrane Bioreactors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Membrane Bioreactors Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Membrane Bioreactors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Membrane Bioreactors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 28: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Membrane Bioreactors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Membrane Bioreactors Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Membrane Bioreactors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Membrane Bioreactors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Membrane Bioreactors Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Membrane Bioreactors Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Membrane Bioreactors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Membrane Bioreactors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Membrane Bioreactors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 41: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Membrane Bioreactors Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Membrane Bioreactors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 44: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Membrane Bioreactors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Membrane Bioreactors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Membrane Bioreactors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Membrane Bioreactors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Membrane Bioreactors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Membrane Bioreactors Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Membrane Bioreactors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 55: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Membrane Bioreactors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 57: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Israel in US$

Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Membrane Bioreactors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Membrane Bioreactors Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Membrane Bioreactors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Membrane Bioreactors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Membrane Bioreactors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Membrane Bioreactors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Membrane Bioreactors Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



ALFA LAVAL AB

ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES

HITACHI AQUA-TECH ENGINEERING PTE. LTD.

TORAY INDUSTRIES



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817944/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.