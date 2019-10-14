There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,213 in the last 365 days.

Global Contactless Smart Cards Industry

Contactless Smart Cards market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18. 5%. Proximity Card, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contactless Smart Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817946/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.5 Billion by the year 2025, Proximity Card will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$825.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Proximity Card will reach a market size of US$998.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advanced Card Systems Ltd.; CardLogix Corporation; Entrust Datacard Corporation; Gemalto NV; Giesecke & Devrient GmbH; Paragon Group Limited; Watchdata Technologies


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817946/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Contactless Smart Cards Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Contactless Smart Cards Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Contactless Smart Cards Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Proximity Card (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Proximity Card (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: CPU/MPU Cards (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: CPU/MPU Cards (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Contactless Smart Cards Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 7: United States Contactless Smart Cards Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: United States Contactless Smart Cards Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Contactless Smart Cards Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Contactless Smart Cards Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for Contactless Smart Cards: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 12: Japanese Contactless Smart Cards Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Contactless Smart Cards Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Chinese Contactless Smart Cards Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Contactless Smart Cards Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 15: European Contactless Smart Cards Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Contactless Smart Cards Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Contactless Smart Cards Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Contactless Smart Cards Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: Contactless Smart Cards Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: French Contactless Smart Cards Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Contactless Smart Cards Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: German Contactless Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Contactless Smart Cards Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Italian Contactless Smart Cards Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Contactless Smart Cards:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: United Kingdom Contactless Smart Cards Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Contactless Smart Cards Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 28: Rest of Europe Contactless Smart Cards Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Contactless Smart Cards Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Contactless Smart Cards Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Contactless Smart Cards Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Contactless Smart Cards Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ADVANCED CARD SYSTEMS LTD
CARDLOGIX CORPORATION
ENTRUST DATACARD CORPORATION
GEMALTO NV
GIESECKE & DEVRIENT GMBH
PARAGON ID
WATCHDATA TECHNOLOGIES PTE.

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817946/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.