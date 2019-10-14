Global Thin Clients Industry

Thin Clients market worldwide is projected to grow by US$208. 2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 4%. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$368.3 Million by the year 2025, Standalone will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Standalone will reach a market size of US$31.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$33.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 10ZiG Technology Inc.; Advantech Co., Ltd.; ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.; Centerm Information Co., Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Dell Technologies, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; IGEL Technology GmbH; Lenovo Group Ltd.; LG Electronics, Inc.; NComputing; NEC Corporation; Samsung Electro-Mechanics; Siemens AG





Table 1: Thin Clients Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Thin Clients Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Thin Clients Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Standalone (Form Factor) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Standalone (Form Factor) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Standalone (Form Factor) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: With Monitor (Form Factor) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: With Monitor (Form Factor) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: With Monitor (Form Factor) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Mobile (Form Factor) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Mobile (Form Factor) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Mobile (Form Factor) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Enterprise (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Enterprise (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Enterprise (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Government (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Government (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Government (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Education (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Education (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Education (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Thin Clients Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Thin Clients Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Thin Clients Market in the United States by Form

Factor: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Thin Clients Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Thin Clients Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Thin Clients Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Thin Clients Historic Market Review by Form

Factor in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 33: Thin Clients Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Thin Clients Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Thin Clients Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Thin Clients: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Thin Clients Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by Form

Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thin

Clients in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Thin Clients Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Thin Clients Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Thin Clients Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Thin Clients Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Thin Clients Market by Form Factor:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Thin Clients in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Thin Clients Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Thin Clients Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Thin Clients Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Thin Clients Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Thin Clients Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Thin Clients Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2018-2025

Table 53: Thin Clients Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Form

Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by Form

Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Thin Clients Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Thin Clients Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Thin Clients Market in France by Form Factor:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Thin Clients Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by Form

Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Thin Clients Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Thin Clients Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Thin Clients Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Thin Clients Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Thin Clients Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by Form

Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Thin Clients Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Thin Clients Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Thin Clients Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Thin Clients Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Thin Clients Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Thin Clients Market by Form Factor:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Thin Clients in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Thin Clients Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Thin Clients: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Thin Clients Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thin Clients in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Thin Clients Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Thin Clients Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2018-2025

Table 83: Thin Clients Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Thin Clients Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Thin Clients Market in Asia-Pacific by Form Factor:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Thin Clients Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Thin Clients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Thin Clients Historic Market Review by

Form Factor in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 96: Thin Clients Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 97: Rest of World Thin Clients Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Thin Clients Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of World Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



