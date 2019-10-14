There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,213 in the last 365 days.

Global Thin Clients Industry

Thin Clients market worldwide is projected to grow by US$208. 2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 4%. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$368.3 Million by the year 2025, Standalone will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Standalone will reach a market size of US$31.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$33.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 10ZiG Technology Inc.; Advantech Co., Ltd.; ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.; Centerm Information Co., Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Dell Technologies, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; IGEL Technology GmbH; Lenovo Group Ltd.; LG Electronics, Inc.; NComputing; NEC Corporation; Samsung Electro-Mechanics; Siemens AG


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thin Clients Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thin Clients Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Thin Clients Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Thin Clients Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Standalone (Form Factor) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Standalone (Form Factor) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Standalone (Form Factor) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: With Monitor (Form Factor) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: With Monitor (Form Factor) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: With Monitor (Form Factor) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Mobile (Form Factor) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Mobile (Form Factor) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Mobile (Form Factor) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Enterprise (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Enterprise (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Enterprise (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Government (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Government (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Government (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Education (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Education (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Education (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Thin Clients Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Thin Clients Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Thin Clients Market in the United States by Form
Factor: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Thin Clients Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Thin Clients Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Thin Clients Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Thin Clients Historic Market Review by Form
Factor in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 33: Thin Clients Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Thin Clients Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Thin Clients Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Thin Clients: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Thin Clients Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by Form
Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thin
Clients in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Thin Clients Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Thin Clients Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Thin Clients Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Thin Clients Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Thin Clients Market by Form Factor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Thin Clients in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Thin Clients Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Thin Clients Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Thin Clients Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Thin Clients Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Thin Clients Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Thin Clients Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2018-2025
Table 53: Thin Clients Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Form
Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by Form
Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Thin Clients Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Thin Clients Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Thin Clients Market in France by Form Factor:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Thin Clients Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by Form
Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Thin Clients Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Thin Clients Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Thin Clients Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Thin Clients Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Thin Clients Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by Form
Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Thin Clients Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Thin Clients Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Thin Clients Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Thin Clients Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Thin Clients Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Thin Clients Market by Form Factor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Thin Clients in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Thin Clients Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Thin Clients: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Thin Clients Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thin Clients in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Thin Clients Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Thin Clients Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2018-2025
Table 83: Thin Clients Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Thin Clients Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Thin Clients Market in Asia-Pacific by Form Factor:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Thin Clients Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Thin Clients Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Thin Clients Historic Market Review by
Form Factor in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: Thin Clients Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 97: Rest of World Thin Clients Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Thin Clients Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of World Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ADVANTECH
ASUSTEK COMPUTER
CENTERM INFORMATION CO., LTD.
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
FUJITSU LIMITED
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
IGEL TECHNOLOGY GMBH
LENOVO GROUP
LG ELECTRONICS, INC.
NCOMPUTING
NEC CORPORATION
SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS
SIEMENS AG

V. CURATED RESEARCH
