Global Coated Paper Industry
Coated Paper market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 8%. Coated Fine Paper, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.7 Billion by the year 2025, Coated Fine Paper will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$473.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$382.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Coated Fine Paper will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arjowiggins SAS; Asia Pulp and Paper Group; Boise Paper; Dunn Paper Company; Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.; Oji Holdings Corporation; Sappi Ltd.; Stora Enso Oyj; Twin Rivers Paper Company; Verso Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Coated Paper Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Coated Paper Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Coated Paper Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Coated Paper Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Coated Fine Paper (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Coated Fine Paper (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Coated Fine Paper (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Coated Groundwood Paper (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Coated Groundwood Paper (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Coated Groundwood Paper (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Printing (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Printing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Printing (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Packaging (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Packaging (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Packaging (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Coated Paper Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Coated Paper Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Coated Paper Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Coated Paper Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Coated Paper Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Coated Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Coated Paper Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Coated Paper Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Coated Paper Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Coated Paper Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Coated Paper: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Coated Paper Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coated
Paper in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Coated Paper Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Coated Paper Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Coated Paper Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Coated Paper Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Coated Paper Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Coated Paper in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Coated Paper Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Coated Paper Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Coated Paper Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Coated Paper Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Coated Paper Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Coated Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 50: Coated Paper Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Coated Paper Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Coated Paper Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Coated Paper Market in France by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Coated Paper Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Coated Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Coated Paper Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Coated Paper Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Coated Paper Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: German Coated Paper Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Coated Paper Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Coated Paper Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Coated Paper Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Coated Paper Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Coated Paper Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Coated Paper Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Coated Paper in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Coated Paper Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Coated Paper: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Coated Paper Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Coated Paper in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Coated Paper Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Coated Paper Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Coated Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Coated Paper Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Coated Paper Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Coated Paper Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Coated Paper Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Coated Paper Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Coated Paper Market in Russia by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Coated Paper Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Coated Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Coated Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 92: Coated Paper Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Coated Paper Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Coated Paper Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Coated Paper Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Coated Paper Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Coated Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Coated Paper Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Coated Paper Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Coated Paper Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Coated Paper Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Coated Paper Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Coated Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Coated Paper Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Coated Paper Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Coated Paper Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Coated Paper Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Coated Paper Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Coated Paper Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 120: Coated Paper Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Coated Paper Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Coated Paper Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Coated Paper Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coated Paper: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Coated Paper Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Coated Paper in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Coated Paper Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Coated Paper Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Coated Paper Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Coated Paper Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Coated Paper Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Coated Paper Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Coated Paper Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Coated Paper in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Coated Paper Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Coated Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 140: Coated Paper Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Coated Paper Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Coated Paper Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Coated Paper Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Coated Paper Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Coated Paper Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Coated Paper Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Coated Paper Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Coated Paper Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Coated Paper Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Coated Paper Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Coated Paper Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Coated Paper Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Coated Paper Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Coated Paper Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Coated Paper Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Coated Paper Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Coated Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Coated Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Coated Paper Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Coated Paper Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Coated Paper Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Coated Paper Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Coated Paper Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Coated Paper Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Coated Paper Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Coated Paper: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Coated Paper Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coated
Paper in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Coated Paper Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Coated Paper Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Coated Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 179: Coated Paper Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Coated Paper Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Coated Paper Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Coated Paper Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Coated Paper Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Coated Paper Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Coated Paper Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Coated Paper in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Coated Paper Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Coated Paper Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Coated Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 192: Coated Paper Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Coated Paper Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Coated Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Coated Paper Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Coated Paper Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Coated Paper Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Coated Paper Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Coated Paper Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Coated Paper Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Coated Paper Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Coated Paper Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Coated Paper Market in Africa by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Coated Paper Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Coated Paper Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Coated Paper Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ARJOWIGGINS SAS
ASIA PULP AND PAPER GROUP
BOISE PAPER
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SAPPI LTD.
STORA ENSO OYJ
VERSO CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
