Mobile Computing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$132. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 3%. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817954/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$242.1 Billion by the year 2025, Smartphones will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smartphones will reach a market size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$37.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acer America Corporation; Amazon.com, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.; Barnes & Noble, Inc.; Dell Technologies, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd; Hasee Computer Co., Ltd.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; HTC Corporation; Nokia Corporation; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; Sony Mobile Communications AB





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817954/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Computing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Mobile Computing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Smartphones (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Smartphones (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Tablets (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Tablets (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Laptops (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Laptops (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Wearable Devices (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Wearable Devices (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Computing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: United States Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Mobile Computing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 17: Japanese Market for Mobile Computing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: Japanese Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Mobile Computing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Chinese Mobile Computing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Computing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 21: European Mobile Computing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: European Mobile Computing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: European Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 24: European Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 25: Mobile Computing Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: French Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 27: Mobile Computing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 28: German Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 29: Italian Mobile Computing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Italian Mobile Computing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Computing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: United Kingdom Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 33: Spanish Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Mobile Computing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 35: Russian Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Russian Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 37: Rest of Europe Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 38: Rest of Europe Mobile Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 40: Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Mobile Computing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 42: Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 43: Mobile Computing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Australian Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 45: Indian Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Mobile Computing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 47: Mobile Computing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mobile Computing Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Computing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 51: Latin American Mobile Computing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 52: Latin American Mobile Computing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Latin American Mobile Computing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: Latin American Mobile Computing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 55: Argentinean Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Argentinean Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 57: Mobile Computing Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 58: Brazilian Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 59: Mobile Computing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Mexican Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 61: Rest of Latin America Mobile Computing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Rest of Latin America Mobile Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 63: The Middle East Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 64: The Middle East Mobile Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 65: The Middle East Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: Mobile Computing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

IRAN

Table 67: Iranian Market for Mobile Computing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: Iranian Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 69: Israeli Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 70: Israeli Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 71: Saudi Arabian Mobile Computing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Saudi Arabian Mobile Computing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 73: Mobile Computing Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Mobile Computing Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 75: Mobile Computing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Rest of Middle East Mobile Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 77: African Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: African Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACER AMERICA CORPORATION

AMAZON.COM

APPLE, INC.

ASUSTEK COMPUTER

BARNES & NOBLE

DELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

FUJITSU LIMITED

HANWANG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

HASEE COMPUTER CO., LTD.

HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

HTC CORPORATION

NOKIA CORPORATION

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA

SONY MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS AB



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817954/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.