Global Mobile Computing Industry
Mobile Computing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$132. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 3%. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817954/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$242.1 Billion by the year 2025, Smartphones will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smartphones will reach a market size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$37.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acer America Corporation; Amazon.com, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.; Barnes & Noble, Inc.; Dell Technologies, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd; Hasee Computer Co., Ltd.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; HTC Corporation; Nokia Corporation; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; Sony Mobile Communications AB
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817954/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Computing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile Computing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Smartphones (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Smartphones (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Tablets (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Tablets (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Laptops (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Laptops (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Wearable Devices (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Wearable Devices (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Computing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: United States Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Mobile Computing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 17: Japanese Market for Mobile Computing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: Japanese Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Mobile Computing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Chinese Mobile Computing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Computing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 21: European Mobile Computing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Mobile Computing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: European Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 25: Mobile Computing Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: French Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 27: Mobile Computing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 28: German Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 29: Italian Mobile Computing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Italian Mobile Computing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Computing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: United Kingdom Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 33: Spanish Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Mobile Computing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 35: Russian Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Russian Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 37: Rest of Europe Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 38: Rest of Europe Mobile Computing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Mobile Computing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 43: Mobile Computing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Australian Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 45: Indian Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Mobile Computing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 47: Mobile Computing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mobile Computing Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Computing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 51: Latin American Mobile Computing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 52: Latin American Mobile Computing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Latin American Mobile Computing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Latin American Mobile Computing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 55: Argentinean Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Argentinean Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 57: Mobile Computing Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Brazilian Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 59: Mobile Computing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Mexican Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 61: Rest of Latin America Mobile Computing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Rest of Latin America Mobile Computing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 63: The Middle East Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 64: The Middle East Mobile Computing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 65: The Middle East Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Mobile Computing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 67: Iranian Market for Mobile Computing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Iranian Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 69: Israeli Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 70: Israeli Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 71: Saudi Arabian Mobile Computing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Saudi Arabian Mobile Computing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 73: Mobile Computing Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Mobile Computing Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 75: Mobile Computing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of Middle East Mobile Computing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 77: African Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: African Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACER AMERICA CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM
APPLE, INC.
ASUSTEK COMPUTER
BARNES & NOBLE
DELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
FUJITSU LIMITED
HANWANG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
HASEE COMPUTER CO., LTD.
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
HTC CORPORATION
NOKIA CORPORATION
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA
SONY MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS AB
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817954/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.