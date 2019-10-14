There were 211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,215 in the last 365 days.

Global Allergy Treatment Industry

Allergy Treatment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Eye Allergy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Allergy Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817955/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.7 Billion by the year 2025, Eye Allergy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$461.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$385.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Eye Allergy will reach a market size of US$140.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ALK-Abelló A/S; Allergan PLC; ALLERGOPHARMA GmbH & Co. KG; Allergy Therapeutics plc; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co., Inc.; Sanofi SA; Stallergenes Greer


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Allergy Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Allergy Treatment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Allergy Treatment Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Allergy Treatment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Eye Allergy (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Eye Allergy (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Eye Allergy (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Skin Allergy (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Skin Allergy (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Skin Allergy (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Food Allergy (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Food Allergy (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Food Allergy (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Asthma (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Asthma (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Asthma (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Rhinitis (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Rhinitis (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Rhinitis (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Anti-Allergy Drugs (Treatment) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Anti-Allergy Drugs (Treatment) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Anti-Allergy Drugs (Treatment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Immunotherapy (Treatment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Immunotherapy (Treatment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Immunotherapy (Treatment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Oral (Dosage Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Oral (Dosage Form) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Oral (Dosage Form) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Inhalers (Dosage Form) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Inhalers (Dosage Form) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Inhalers (Dosage Form) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Intranasal (Dosage Form) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Intranasal (Dosage Form) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Intranasal (Dosage Form) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Other Dosage Forms (Dosage Form) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Other Dosage Forms (Dosage Form) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Other Dosage Forms (Dosage Form) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Allergy Treatment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Allergy Treatment Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Allergy Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Treatment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Allergy Treatment Market in the United States by
Treatment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Allergy Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Allergy Treatment Market in the United States by
Dosage Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Allergy Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Allergy Treatment Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Allergy Treatment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Allergy Treatment Historic Market Review by
Treatment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Allergy Treatment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Treatment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Allergy Treatment Historic Market Review by
Dosage Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Allergy Treatment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Dosage Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Allergy Treatment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Allergy Treatment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Market for Allergy Treatment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Allergy Treatment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis by
Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Allergy Treatment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Allergy Treatment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis by
Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Allergy Treatment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Allergy Treatment Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Allergy Treatment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Treatment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Treatment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Allergy Treatment Market by Treatment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Allergy Treatment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Allergy Treatment Market by Dosage Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Allergy Treatment Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 76: European Allergy Treatment Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 77: Allergy Treatment Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Allergy Treatment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Allergy Treatment Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment: 2018-2025
Table 83: Allergy Treatment Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Treatment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018-2025
Table 86: Allergy Treatment Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Dosage Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 88: Allergy Treatment Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: French Allergy Treatment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Allergy Treatment Market in France by Treatment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Allergy Treatment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Treatment: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis by
Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Allergy Treatment Market in France by Dosage Form:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: French Allergy Treatment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis by
Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 97: Allergy Treatment Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Allergy Treatment Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Treatment: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Allergy Treatment Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Allergy Treatment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Allergy Treatment Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Allergy Treatment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Treatment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Treatment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Allergy Treatment Market by Treatment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Allergy Treatment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Allergy Treatment Market by Dosage Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Allergy Treatment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Allergy Treatment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Allergy Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Allergy Treatment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Allergy Treatment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Allergy Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Allergy Treatment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Allergy Treatment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Allergy Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Spanish Allergy Treatment Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Allergy Treatment Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Spanish Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Spanish Allergy Treatment Historic Market Review by
Treatment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Allergy Treatment Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Treatment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Spanish Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Spanish Allergy Treatment Historic Market Review by
Dosage Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Allergy Treatment Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Dosage Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Allergy Treatment Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Treatment: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Allergy Treatment Market in Russia by Treatment: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Allergy Treatment Market in Russia by Dosage Form: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Allergy Treatment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Allergy Treatment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Allergy Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Allergy Treatment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment: 2018-2025
Table 146: Allergy Treatment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Treatment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Allergy Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Allergy Treatment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018-2025
Table 149: Allergy Treatment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Dosage Form: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Allergy Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 152: Allergy Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Allergy Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Allergy Treatment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Allergy Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Treatment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Allergy Treatment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Treatment: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis
by Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Allergy Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific by Dosage
Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Allergy Treatment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis
by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Allergy Treatment Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Allergy Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Allergy Treatment Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Allergy Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment: 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown
by Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Allergy Treatment Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Allergy Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown
by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Indian Allergy Treatment Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Allergy Treatment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Indian Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Indian Allergy Treatment Historic Market Review by
Treatment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Allergy Treatment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Treatment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Indian Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Indian Allergy Treatment Historic Market Review by
Dosage Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Allergy Treatment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Dosage Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Allergy Treatment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Allergy Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Allergy Treatment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Allergy Treatment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Allergy Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment: 2009-2017
Table 186: Allergy Treatment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Allergy Treatment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Allergy Treatment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 189: Allergy Treatment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Allergy Treatment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Allergy Treatment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Allergy Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Allergy Treatment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Treatment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Allergy Treatment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Allergy Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Allergy Treatment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage
Form for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Allergy Treatment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Allergy Treatment Market Share
Analysis by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Allergy Treatment Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 200: Allergy Treatment Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Allergy Treatment Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Allergy Treatment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Allergy Treatment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Allergy Treatment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Treatment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Treatment: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Allergy Treatment Market by
Treatment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 208: Latin American Allergy Treatment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period
2018-2025
Table 209: Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Allergy Treatment Market by Dosage
Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 212: Allergy Treatment Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment: 2018-2025
Table 215: Allergy Treatment Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Treatment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown
by Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018-2025
Table 218: Allergy Treatment Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Dosage Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown
by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 220: Allergy Treatment Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Allergy Treatment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Allergy Treatment Market in Brazil by Treatment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Allergy Treatment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Treatment: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis by
Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Allergy Treatment Market in Brazil by Dosage Form:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Allergy Treatment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis by
Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 229: Allergy Treatment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Allergy Treatment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Treatment: 2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Allergy Treatment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Allergy Treatment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 237: Mexican Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Allergy Treatment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Allergy Treatment Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Allergy Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Allergy Treatment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment: 2018 to
2025
Table 242: Allergy Treatment Market in Rest of Latin America by
Treatment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Allergy Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Allergy Treatment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018
to 2025
Table 245: Allergy Treatment Market in Rest of Latin America by
Dosage Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Allergy Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East Allergy Treatment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 248: Allergy Treatment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Allergy Treatment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Allergy Treatment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: The Middle East Allergy Treatment Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: Allergy Treatment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Allergy Treatment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: The Middle East Allergy Treatment Historic Market
by Treatment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 255: Allergy Treatment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Allergy Treatment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: The Middle East Allergy Treatment Historic Market
by Dosage Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 258: Allergy Treatment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Dosage Form for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 259: Iranian Market for Allergy Treatment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 260: Allergy Treatment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Iranian Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Iranian Market for Allergy Treatment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 263: Allergy Treatment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Iranian Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis by
Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Iranian Market for Allergy Treatment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 266: Allergy Treatment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Iranian Allergy Treatment Market Share Analysis by
Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 268: Israeli Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 269: Allergy Treatment Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 270: Israeli Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 271: Israeli Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment: 2018-2025
Table 272: Allergy Treatment Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Treatment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 273: Israeli Allergy Treatment Market Share Breakdown by
Treatment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 274: Israeli Allergy Treatment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018-2025

