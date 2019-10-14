Global Vitamins (B, E, D, C, A, K) Market Projected to Reach $7.35 Billion by 2023 - Key Insights & Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamins Market by Type (Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and Vitamin K), Application (Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed, and Personal Care Products), Source (Synthetic and Natural), etc. - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vitamins market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.18 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 7.35 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3%.



This report analyzes the vitamins market across different types and regions.

It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type, application, source, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The global market for vitamins is dominated by players such as Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Glanbia plc (Ireland), ADM (US), BASF (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Vitablend Nederland B.V. (Netherlands), SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (US), Watson Inc. (US), Zagro (Singapore), The Wright Group (US), Rabar Pty Ltd. (Australia), Adisseo (France), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), and BTSA BIOTECNOLOGAS APLICADAS S.L (Spain).

The vitamins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The market is driven by growth in the demand for functional and nutritionally enriched processed food products, the prevalence of vitamin deficiencies, and feed fortification due to a rise in global meat & dairy product consumption. The constrained supply of raw materials for natural vitamins, coupled with high costs, restrains the market growth of vitamins.



Vitamin B is set to be the largest segment, in terms of type, for vitamins in 2018.



The vitamin B segment is estimated to be the largest in 2018 in the vitamins market. Vitamin B is required for the proper functioning of the body. Each type of vitamin B provides varied health benefits such as enhancement of skin health, the production of red blood cells and cellular energy, and proper functioning of the nervous system. Furthermore, multiple benefits of vitamin B such as generation of energy and maintenance of immunity and digestive health; as well as their application in multiple industries have led to the dominance of this segment in the vitamins market.



The food & beverages segment, in terms of application, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment for vitamins from 2018 to 2023.



The food & beverages segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the vitamins market during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly shifting their preference toward on-the-go, convenient, nutritionally enriched, and functional food & beverage products, due to their increasingly busy lifestyles, healthy snacking habits, and greater awareness about vitamin fortified food & beverage products, which is driving the market for vitamins.



Asia Pacific is set to lead the vitamins market with the largest share in 2018.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in this region is majorly driven by China, which is the largest producer, exporter, and consumer of vitamins. Further, the rise in incomes, increase in purchasing power, and significant consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products are also driving the consumption of vitamins in various industries in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Vitamins Market

4.2 Vitamins Market, By Key Country

4.3 Asia Pacific: Vitamins Market, By Type & Key Country

4.4 Vitamins Market, By Application & Region

4.5 Vitamins Market, By Source & Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Demand for Functional and Nutritionally Enriched Processed Food Products

5.2.1.2 Prevalence of Vitamin Deficiencies

5.2.1.3 Feed Fortification Due to Rise in Global Meat & Dairy Product Consumption

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Constrained Supply of Raw Materials for Natural Vitamins Coupled With High Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Sourcing of Natural Allergen-Free Vitamin E

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Ingredients and Price Sensitivity

5.2.4.2 Environmental Impact Resulting in Changes in Regulatory Policies

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis



6 Vitamins Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Vitamin B

6.3 Vitamin E

6.4 Vitamin D

6.5 Vitamin C

6.6 Vitamin A

6.7 Vitamin K



7 Vitamins Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Healthcare Products

7.3 Food & Beverages

7.3.1 Infant Food

7.3.2 Dairy Products

7.3.3 Bakery & Confectionery Products

7.3.4 Beverages

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Feed

7.5 Personal Care Products



8 Vitamins Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Synthetic

8.3 Natural



9 Vitamins Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 India

9.2.4 Australia

9.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 North America

9.4.1 US

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.3 Mexico

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 South America

9.5.2 Middle East

9.5.3 Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Market Strategies

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Expansions & Investments

10.4.2 New Product Launches

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Agreements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

11.2 Glanbia PLC

11.3 ADM

11.4 BASF

11.5 Lonza Group

11.6 Vitablend Nederland B.V.

11.7 Sternvitamin GmbH & Co. KG

11.8 Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

11.9 Watson Inc.

11.10 Zagro

11.11 The Wright Group

11.12 Rabar Pty Ltd.

11.13 Adisseo

11.14 Showa Denko K.K.

11.15 BTSA Biotecnologas Aplicadas S.L



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sa0fp3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.