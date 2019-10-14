Update on progress at Mexus’ Santa Elena mine

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that the build out of its new 500GPM Merrill Crowe gold recovery plant is progressing as planned. The company and its staff have been busy building and preparing the plant while awaiting the delivery of two pumps, a zinc feeder and a generator arriving by October 18th which will complete the setup. Included in this build out is an improved vacuum tank and two rebuilt filter presses all of which are plumbed and ready for use. The company still anticipates the new Merrill Crowe gold recovery plant to be operational by November 1st. Mexus is also building a 40ft x 60ft metal building that will house the new system. The pregnant pond at the Santa Elena mine has 450 M3 tons of solution assaying 1ppm gold per ton. Finally, the company announced that his has paid off a $120,000 note due.



Mexus CEO Paul Thompson added, “I wanted to address concerns from various shareholders concerning my recent liquidation of shares. These sales are not indicative of my belief in this company. In fact, my view of the future for Mexus has never been brighter.”

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com .

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.



