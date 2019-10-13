Huíla: Attorney General Office calls on public servants to respect values

Lubango, ANGOLA, October 13 - The civil servant in the performance of his professional activity has the duty to adopt and respect the fundamental values of the mission in which he is inserted, to serve the community without practicing misconduct, advised last Saturday the public prosecutor for the southern Huila Province, Hernâni Beira Grande.,

The Public Prosecutor spoke on the sidelines of the lecture “Public Probity - Legal Consequences of Misconduct”, promoted by the Attorney-General Office, in which he also stated that corruption is a thematic where ethics and acts of administrative contracts penetrate, therefore, there is the need for employees to know and work according to the law.

He stated that with the Law 3/10 of Public Probity, which directs attention in safeguarding the responsibilities and obligations of civil servants, the purpose is that, within the scope of their action, employees should always be based on respect for duties, loyalty, impartiality, probity, morality, among other values.

"In order to configure improbity, elements such as illicit enrichment, damage to public asset and the attack on fundamental principles of public administration, vulgarity, impersonality, immorality, and inefficiency, must be present", he explained.

