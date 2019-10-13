Angola loses about USD 80 billion - anti-corruption expert

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 13 - Studies from the Catholic University's Scientific Research Centre (CEIC) estimate that about USD 80 billion for investments were lost by the Angolan State between 2002 and 2014, said the Angolan expert on anti-money laundering and corruption, Benja Satula.,

In a press given to the specialised “Jornal Económico” (economic newspaper) on its edition of October 11, the Catholic University's lecturer stressed that this CEIC studies focuses on a large amount of money that should be applied in Angola in terms of investments in 12 years, but unfortunately it was not.

However, the expert warned that "these studies are based on secondary data, they are not primary research data (…)”, underlining that they are just indicators.

"Honestly, I do not know what the expectation of the state authorities is regarding the amount that was illegally expatriated, for which it is intended a transfer of ownership to the state, or their repatriation to Angola," he said.

From his point of view, this amount should be repatriated to the extent that it is recovered.

According to Benja Satula, Angola is currently in a very great process of moralization, which has implied, since the moment of the 2017 MPLA election campaign, that the party supported the fight against corruption practices, choosing it as one of the main political objectives.

"Even if, from my point of view, it is generally spoken about the fight against corruption, I consider that much of what has been happening is a fight against impunity. The big change has taken place since 2017, more specifically in late 2017 and early 2018. It was the rekindling of this challenge, "he emphasized.

He recalled that many directors and managers have been called to inquiries, preparatory inquiry proceedings with accusations and judgments concerning not only corruption itself but also some crimes derived from the broad concept of corruption.

These crimes are fundamentally related to situations of impunity, crimes such as deviation and non-compliance with the rules of the Plan and Budget rules, he said.

According to Benja Satula, this is what has been happening recently in Angola, where he says that "everyone is mobilized for this fight, each one playing their part, in their area”.

Asked what should be taken into account in the fight against corruption, he explained that a study was done whether or not there are sufficient mechanisms to carry out this fight, and the answer was positive.

"Even through the very imposition of international institutions, especially the World Bank, FMI and the organizations of which Angola is a part, since 2010 we have been producing anti-money laundering legislation, and from 2011 to 2015 the country approved a series of packages, precisely to cover and better combat money laundering, "he said.

A law graduate from the Catholic University of Angola, Benja Satula, 40, holds a Master in Criminal Sciences from the Portuguese Catholic University.

He is director of the Law Research Centre of the Catholic University of Angola (CID UCAN), and founding partner of Law Ventas & Associados - Law Firm.

He is author of the book "Money Laundering" and has an extensive list of articles published in magazines.

