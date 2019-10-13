João Lourenço congratulates 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 13 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, congratulated the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, for winning last Friday the Nobel Peace Prize 2019, which he considers "inspiring to African leaders and political figures".,

According to the Head of State, the prize is a clear demonstration that it is always worth placing above all differences peoples' aspirations for peace and, as a result, to strive for dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes, whatever their nature and complexity may be.

"I believe the Nobel Prize awarded to you is an inspiring example to be followed by African leaders and political figures, who should take this example as a reference for resolving the conflicts that still persist on our continent," he wrote in his congratulatory message.

According to João Lourenço, “it is recognition of all the efforts that the Nobel Peace Prize winner has bravely made to end a conflict that for years has affected the interests of the progress and development of the Ethiopian people and Eritrean people”.

"I have the honour to congratulate you, on behalf of the Angolan People and Executive and on my own, for the choice that befell you as winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize", he concluded.

Among the merits of 43-year-old Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are the signing of the peace agreement with Eritrea after two decades of conflict, and the decisive mediation in the transition process in Sudan, which this year led to an agreement between civilians and the military.

The Nobel Committee valued the signing of peace with Eritrea, a former conflict that ended with the restoration of diplomatic relations on July 8, 2018.

It also took into account Mr Ahmed’s constant efforts for peace in South Sudan and Sudan, where, at the request of the African Union, he succeeded in getting civil and military leaders to sign an agreement to set up a transitional council.

