Aislelabs Receives Huawei Middle East Best OpenLab Solution Partner Award

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aislelabs has received Huawei’s 2019 award for Best OpenLab Solution Partner. The award honours Aislelabs’ commitment to delivering the best in WiFi marketing and location analytics intelligence technology.

“We at Aislelabs are honoured and excited to accept this award from Huawei Middle East OpenLab,” said Nilesh Bansal, CTO of Aislelabs Inc. “Huawei has been an exceptional partner as we continue to pioneer our big data software platform.”

The Best Partner Solution Award is given to Huawei partners who provide unique, innovative joint industry solutions with OpenLab. Working with Huawei, Aislelabs has provided continuous development through their digital platforms to deliver successful proof of concepts and achieve business success excellence.

Huawei announced the winners during the Huawei Middle East OpenLab Ecosystem Forum during the 39th Gitex Technology Week conference. The OpenLab Best Solution Award from Huawei further establishes Aislelabs as a leader in WiFi marketing and location analytics intelligence.

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. The client list includes top-tier property managers around the globe supporting the largest of enterprise businesses. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.



