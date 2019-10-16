Summit Trampoline and Adventure Park Group Announces Expansion into Columbia, South Carolina

Multi-Attraction Summit Adventure Park coming soon to Columbia (Cayce) SC

Summit Trampoline and Adventure Park Group announced the opening of a new Summit Trampoline and Adventure Park in Columbia, SC. Company officials expect to have the newest Summit location in full operation by January 2020. The park will be located at 2245 Charleston Highway, Cayce, SC 29033. Summit Cayce will have over 12 unique activities. There are plenty of in-park party areas for birthdays, corporate team outings, church groups, sports teams or any size group.

“We are very excited to announce our expansion into the Columbia market. We expect this Summit Trampoline and Adventure Park to add over 30 part-time, as well as several full-time jobs to Cayce, SC.” – Allan Jones – President of Summit Trampoline and Adventure Park Group.

Summit Trampoline and Adventure Park is thrilled to be coming to Cayce, SC to provide a highly differentiated experience. The park will include a variety of activities such as Dodgeball, Parkour, Wipe-Out, High-Performance Olympic-style trampolines, Basketball Dunking Lanes, Kid Zone, Giant Airbag, Gymnastics Tumble Tracks, Battle Beam, Soccer Score, Neon Nights, as well as a huge main court.

Summit Trampoline Park Group, based in Charleston, SC is a global operator of trampoline parks and entertainment centers with Parks around the USA and the world.

