Angola wants to strengthen cooperation with Equatorial Guinea

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 12 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, expressed on Saturday the desire to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation that unite the peoples of Angola and Equatorial Guinea.,

On a message to his counterpart Teodoro Obiang Nguema, on the occasion of Equatorial Guinea’s 51st anniversary of national independence, João Lourenço stressed that country’s achievements in five decades.

"I have the honor, on behalf of the Angolan People, the Executive and on my own behalf, to congratulate the Equatorial-Guinean people, the Government and You Excellency", reads the message.

Equatorial Guinea became independent from Spain on 12 October 1968.

Angola and Equatorial Guinea cooperate in the fields of agriculture, oil, mining, fisheries and education.

