Angola attends UN environmental issues meeting

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 12 - Angola attended on Friday in Nairobi, Kenya, the 147th meeting of the United Nations Permanent Representatives that reviewed the report on the global development of environmental issues.,

The report, relating to the period of July to September 2019, was presented by the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Inger Anderson.

The Angolan delegation was headed by the permanent representative to UN offices in Nairobi, Sianga Abílio.

The Commission has also adopted a statement by SADC (Southern Africa Development Community) calling for the lifting of international sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and making Swahili official as one of the sub regional working languages, as decided by the Heads of State at the summit in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

The members of the Commission highlighted preparations for the commemoration in 2022 of the fifty years of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

They underscored the importance of events between Sweden, the decision-making place for the establishment of UNEP in 1972, and Kenya, where the United Nations is based.

On the sidelines of the event, Permanent Representative to the UN Offices in Nairobi, Sianga Abilio, congratulated the Ethiopian delegation for the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

The Standing Committee at the UN Offices is the body that prepares UNEP Assembly meetings and regularly monitors the implementation of UNEP decisions.

