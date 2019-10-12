Issued by Church of Scientology International

Scientology Churches Call for Volunteers to Help With Saddleridge Fire

Some 1,000 firefighters are battling the Saddleridge Fire in San Fernando Valley.

Help is urgently needed to support the firefighters and emergency personnel battling the fire.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some 1,000 firefighters, 8 helicopters and fixed-wing air tankers are battling to gain control of the Saddleridge Fire that has destroyed at least 25 homes and burned more than 7,500 acres in the northern foothills of the San Fernando Valley since it began Thursday night.

Winds gusting 50 miles per hour are driving the blaze through an estimated 800 acres per hour, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas. “You can imagine the embers from the wind have been traveling at significant distances, which cause other fires to start,” he said.

Officials have ordered the mandatory evacuation of 23,000 homes north of the 118 Freeway and extending to the Ventura County line, and they warn other communities to be ready to leave instantly if needed.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers are needed to provide relief to the firefighters and emergency personnel who are working around the clock. Another team is needed to evacuate animals. Donations and supplies are being collected at the Church of Scientology of the Valley in North Hollywood and the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

The Scientology Volunteer Minister disaster coordinator urges anyone who can help to call the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at (424) 201-2109 which is serving as disaster response headquarters.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

So far, 23,000 homes have been ordered evacuated.

The blaze began around 9 p.m. Thursday, October 10.

The Saddleridge Fire has burned through 7,500 acres and is only 3 percent contained.

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

