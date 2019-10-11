There were 525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,382 in the last 365 days.

Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

THIRD QUARTER 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 8, 2019
8:00 AM ET
   
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America:    1-800-920-3395
International:    1-416-981-9005
Webcast:   www.magna.com 
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
   
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 15, 2019
North America:    1-800-558-5253
International:    1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:    2193-1935 

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com    905-726-7108

Primary Logo

