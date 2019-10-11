Ingredion Announces New Time for Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, October 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will release its 2019 third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019, before the market opens on Thursday, October 31, 2019.



Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on October 31 at 7 a.m. Central Time/8 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarterly results. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live on https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/ in the “News and Events” section, under “Events and Presentations.” Participants are encouraged to log onto the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for an extended period of time.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2018 annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs. For more information, visit ingredion.com .

# # #





Investors: Ryan Koller, 708-551-2592 Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.