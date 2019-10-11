OMA backs restoration of honesty values

Luena, ANGOLA, October 11 - The ruling MPLA party's women wing (OMA) has defended the need to restore the culture and values of honesty.,

This was reiterated Friday in eastern Moxico province by the secretary general of Women's Organisation (OMA), Luzia Inglês, stressing the need to resort to the Bible commandments about loyalty.

Speaking on the recovery of moral and civic values, Luzia Inglês regretted the fact of the culture of dishonesty taking charge of the society.

The official emphasized that in many cases what happens is contrary, this practice "exchanges the lie for true".

She stressed that honesty would reinforce ethics, good practices and moral principles.

To OMA Secretary-General, the favorable change in current framework entails a change of mentality.

The official encouraged the organisations of the civil society in Moxico to step up the sexual and reproductive health awareness campaigns to prevent the proliferation of sexually transmitted infections.

In the education field, Luzia Inglês expressed her willingness to continue to play her role in the literacy process.

The OMA General Secretariat is visiting Moxico, after Lunda Sul province.

