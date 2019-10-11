Hingham Savings Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts announced third quarter results for 2019.



Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $9,033,000 or $4.23 per share basic and $4.14 per share diluted, as compared to $8,848,000 or $4.15 per share basic and $4.05 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the third quarter of 2019 was 15.33%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.40%, as compared to 17.06% and 1.52% for the same period in 2018. Net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 2% over the same period of 2018.

Excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, core net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $8,801,000 or $4.12 per share basic and $4.03 per share diluted, as compared to $8,424,000 or $3.95 per share basic and $3.85 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the third quarter of 2019 was 14.94%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.37%, as compared to 16.24% and 1.45% for the same period in 2018. Core net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 5% over the same period in 2018.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $27,563,000 or $12.92 per share basic and $12.63 per share diluted, as compared to $25,735,000 or $12.07 per share basic and $11.77 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the first nine months of 2019 was 16.17%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.47%, as compared to 17.17% and 1.49% for the same period last year. Net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 7% over the same period in 2018.

Excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $24,182,000 or $11.33 per share basic and $11.08 per share diluted, as compared to $24,729,000 or $11.60 per share basic and $11.31 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the first nine months of 2019 was 14.19% and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.29%, as compared to 16.50% and 1.43% for the same period last year. Core net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2019 declined by 2% over the same period in 2018.

Balance sheet growth was mixed, as deposits were $1.706 billion at September 30, 2019, representing 11% annualized growth year-to-date and 1% decline from September 30, 2018. The growth during the first nine months of 2019 reflected strong growth in retail and business deposits. The decline over the trailing year was driven by a substantial decline in wholesale deposits, offset by growth in retail and business deposits. Net loans were $2.141 billion at September 30, 2019, representing 9% annualized growth year-to-date and 8% growth from September 30, 2018. Total assets were $2.480 billion, representing 4% annualized growth year-to-date and 5% growth from September 30, 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the Bank used a portion of its cash balances to reduce outstanding Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered time deposits, in order to minimize the carrying cost of its on-balance sheet liquidity. Book value per share was $111.47 as of September 30, 2019, representing 16% annualized growth year-to-date and 13% growth from September 30, 2018. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank declared $2.04 in dividends per share since September 30, 2018, including a special dividend of $0.50 per share declared during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Key credit and operational metrics remained strong in the third quarter of 2019. At September 30, 2019, non-performing assets totaled 0.05% of total assets, compared to 0.02% at December 31, 2018 and 0.02% at September 30, 2018. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.06% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.02% at December 31, 2018 and 0.02% at September 30, 2018. The Bank recorded $1,000 in net recoveries for both the first nine months of 2019 and 2018. At September 30, 2019, December 31 and September 30, 2018, the Bank did not own any foreclosed property. The efficiency ratio was 29.28% for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to 29.17% for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets fell to 0.81% in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to 0.86% for the same period last year.

Chairman Robert H. Gaughen, Jr. stated, “Although returns on equity and assets were adequate in the third quarter of 2019, we continue to face significant headwinds from a now-inverted yield curve and an extraordinarily competitive market for both high-quality lending and deposit relationships. Given the unique structure and composition of our balance sheet, this is a particularly challenging environment. As always, we remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting, and disciplined cost control - the keys to compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the credit cycle.”

The Bank’s quarterly financial results are summarized in the earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2019 with the FDIC on or about November 5, 2019.

Hingham Institution for Savings is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank located in Hingham, Massachusetts. Incorporated in 1834, it is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank’s Main Office is located in Hingham and the Bank maintains offices on the South Shore, in Boston (South End and Beacon Hill), and on the island of Nantucket. The Bank also maintains a commercial lending office in Washington, D.C.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Selected Financial Ratios Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Unaudited) Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (1) 1.52 % 1.40 % 1.49 % 1.47 % Return on average equity (1) 17.06 15.33 17.17 16.17 Core return on average assets (1) (5) 1.45 1.37 1.43 1.29 Core return on average equity (1) (5) 16.24 14.94 16.50 14.19 Interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.67 2.42 2.72 2.36 Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.93 2.77 2.93 2.69 Operating expenses to average assets (1) 0.86 0.81 0.88 0.83 Efficiency ratio (4) 29.17 29.28 29.84 30.70 Average equity to average assets 8.91 9.16 8.69 9.08 Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 119.39 120.49 118.61 120.31





September 30,

2018



December 31,

2018

September 30,

2019 (Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.70 % Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 2,807.44 2,852.89 1,138.01 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.02 0.02 0.06 Non-performing loans/total assets 0.02 0.02 0.05 Non-performing assets/total assets 0.02 0.02 0.05 Share Related Book value per share $ 98.35 $ 99.67 $ 111.47 Market value per share $ 219.81 $ 197.74 $ 189.00 Shares outstanding at end of period 2,132,750 2,132,750 2,133,750

(1) Annualized.



(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.



(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



(4) The efficiency ratio represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding gain on equity securities, net.



(5) Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax gain on equity securities, net.





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 10,043 $ 8,004 $ 10,233 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 286,449 287,971 221,022 Cash and cash equivalents 296,492 295,975 231,255 CRA investment 7,605 7,680 7,948 Debt securities available for sale 15 14 11 Other marketable equity securities 32,099 30,766 38,981 Securities, at fair value 39,719 38,460 46,940 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 21,682 28,696 23,615 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,588 at September 30, 2018, $13,808 at December 31, 2018 and $15,090 at September 30, 2019 1,976,422 2,009,288 2,140,514 Foreclosed assets — — — Bank-owned life insurance 12,414 12,476 12,661 Premises and equipment, net 14,458 14,553 14,339 Accrued interest receivable 5,066 4,581 4,912 Deferred income tax asset, net 1,128 2,258 1,303 Other assets 2,981 2,300 4,833 Total assets $ 2,370,362 $ 2,408,587 $ 2,480,372



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,494,193 $ 1,359,581 $ 1,474,113 Non-interest-bearing deposits 220,943 213,573 231,616 Total deposits 1,715,136 1,573,154 1,705,729 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 431,242 606,600 519,900 Mortgage payable 766 751 703 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 6,901 7,402 7,544 Accrued interest payable 1,687 2,187 2,198 Other liabilities 4,883 5,917 6,445 Total liabilities 2,160,615 2,196,011 2,242,519 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares

authorized; 2,132,750 shares issued and outstanding at 2,133 2,133 2,134 September 30 and December 31, 2018 and 2,133,750 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 Additional paid-in capital 11,843 11,863 12,073 Undivided profits 195,771 198,580 223,646 Accumulated other comprehensive income — — — Total stockholders’ equity 209,747 212,576 237,853 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,370,362 $ 2,408,587 $ 2,480,372





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2019 2018

2019 (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 22,523 $ 26,153 $ 64,306 $ 74,049 Equity securities 503 518 1,487 1,503 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 1,317 1,527 3,814 4,716 Total interest and dividend income 24,343 28,198 69,607 80,268 Interest expense: Deposits 5,291 7,585 13,202 20,805 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,294 3,099 6,653 9,766 Mortgage payable 12 11 36 33 Total interest expense 7,597 10,695 19,891 30,604 Net interest income 16,746 17,503 49,716 49,664 Provision for loan losses 350 302 1,050 1,282 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 16,396 17,201 48,666 48,382 Other income: Customer service fees on deposits 216 213 638 598 Increase in bank-owned life insurance 65 61 193 185 Gain on equity securities, net 544 298 1,290 4,337 Miscellaneous 42 42 129 125 Total other income 867 614 2,250 5,245 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,146 3,290 9,534 9,614 Occupancy and equipment 421 453 1,313 1,354 Data processing 353 419 1,042 1,154 Deposit insurance 258 22 757 530 Foreclosure (33) 34 (41) 101 Marketing 139 188 488 497 Other general and administrative 695 811 2,028 2,276 Total operating expenses 4,979 5,217 15,121 15,526 Income before income taxes 12,284 12,598 35,795 38,101 Income tax provision 3,436 3,565 10,060 10,538 Net income $ 8,848 $ 9,033 $ 25,735 $ 27,563 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 1.05 $ 1.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,133 2,134 2,133 2,133 Diluted 2,188 2,183 2,187 2,182 Earnings per share: Basic $ 4.15 $ 4.23 $ 12.07 $ 12.92 Diluted $ 4.05 $ 4.14 $ 11.77 $ 12.63





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Net Interest Income Analysis Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 AVERAGE YIELD/ AVERAGE

YIELD/ BALANCE INTEREST RATE (8) BALANCE INTEREST RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 1,973,987 $ 22,523 4.56 % $ 2,191,324 $ 26,153 4.77 % Securities (3) (4) 52,166 503 3.86 58,133 518 3.56 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 262,943 1,317 2.00 279,802 1,527 2.18 Total interest-earning assets 2,289,096 24,343 4.25 2,529,259 28,198 4.46 Other assets 38,380 43,578 Total assets $ 2,327,476 $ 2,572,837 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,503,771 5,291 1.41 $ 1,616,151 7,585 1.88 Borrowed funds 413,497 2,306 2.23 482,975 3,110 2.58 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,917,268 7,597 1.58 2,099,126 10,695 2.04 Demand deposits 197,838 230,505 Other liabilities 4,927 7,514 Total liabilities 2,120,033 2,337,145 Stockholders’ equity 207,443 235,692 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,327,476 $ 2,572,837 Net interest income $ 16,746 $ 17,503 Weighted average spread 2.67 % 2.42 % Net interest margin (6) 2.93 % 2.77 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7) 119.39 % 120.49 %





(1) Before allowance for loan losses. (2) Includes non-accrual loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (8) Annualized.





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Net Interest Income Analysis Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 1,918,239 $ 64,306 4.47 % $ 2,134,186 $ 74,049 4.63 % Securities (3) (4) 52,870 1,487 3.75 57,118 1,503 3.51 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 289,018 3,814 1.76 270,882 4,716 2.32 Total interest-earning assets 2,260,127 69,607 4.11 2,462,186 80,268 4.35 Other assets 38,668 41,483 Total assets $ 2,298,795 $ 2,503,669 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,430,524 13,202 1.23 $ 1,548,791 20,805 1.79 Borrowed funds 475,050 6,689 1.88 497,694 9,799 2.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,905,574 19,891 1.39 2,046,485 30,604 1.99 Demand deposits 188,441 222,280 Other liabilities 4,954 7,635 Total liabilities 2,098,969 2,276,400 Stockholders’ equity 199,826 227,269 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,298,795 $ 2,503,669 Net interest income $ 49,716 $ 49,664 Weighted average spread 2.72 % 2.36 % Net interest margin (6) 2.93 % 2.69 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7) 118.61 % 120.31 %





(1) Before allowance for loan losses. (2) Includes non-accrual loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (8) Annualized.

