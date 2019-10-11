It’s a Three-Peat: NovuHealth Named to Business Journal's Fast 50 List for Third Straight Year

Company is No. 19 on the list of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Twin Cities, and is the No. 1 healthcare firm on the list

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovuHealth , the healthcare industry’s leading consumer engagement company, today announced it was named for three years running to Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Fast 50 list of fastest-growing private companies in the Twin Cities. This year NovuHealth was ranked No. 19, based on nearly 80% growth from 2016 to 2018, and came in as the top-ranked healthcare company on the list.



"What an honor, particularly given the wealth of innovative companies that call the Twin Cities home," said Tom Wicka, CEO and co-founder of NovuHealth. "Our sustained and substantial growth over multiple years serves as an indicator of the appetite for the vital service we offer -- empowering consumers to engage in their own healthcare."

Inclusion on the Fast 50 list is just one highlight in what has been another strong year for NovuHealth. Earlier this year, the company was named for the second straight year to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, and one of the 100 fastest-growing private healthcare firms in the U.S.

In addition, NovuHealth was named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, its second straight appearance on that list. This year, the company also received that program’s Top Benefits Award in recognition of its creative and comprehensive benefits package.

