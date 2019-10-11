Sam Cover showcases Seattle's best-rated restaurants

Celebrated chef and Pacific Northwest native Sam Cover takes a closer look at three of Seattle's top-rated eateries.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 2019 now more and more rapidly drawing to a close, and with barely ten weeks until the end of the year, celebrated chef and restaurateur Sam Cover , from Washington State, reveals Seattle's most popular and best-rated eateries of the last twelve months."According to TripAdvisor, Seattle's most highly rated restaurants include a trendy Italian, a unique Korean gastropub, and a cozy, family-friendly pizzeria," Cover reveals.The Pink Door, TripAdvisor's current Travelers' Choice among restaurants in Seattle, boasts a score of 4.5/5 based on more than 2,600 reviews making it the third best-rated restaurant in the city as of October 2019. "Marketed as Italian, contemporary, and vegetarian-friendly, The Pink Door is immensely popular with locals and tourists alike," explains Sam Cover , "which is often a great indication of a fantastic restaurant, especially in a large city such as Seattle.""We aspire to create a stellar culinary and visual experience," suggest the restaurant's owners. Smart casual dress, they stress, is required. "Grazie!" adds the award-winning Italian eatery.In second place, Cover reveals, is Chan, a uniquely positioned Korean gastropub. A TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence winner five years in a row, the establishment is widely praised for both its food and ambiance. "Vegetarian-friendly and with a wide range of gluten-free options, Chan is wildly deserving of its place toward the very top of Seattle's best restaurants," adds the chef and Pacific Northwest gourmet.Taking the top spot, however, is Pizzeria Credo, located on California Avenue in West Seattle. "Rated number one out of more than 3,200 restaurants in the city, Italian eatery Pizzeria Credo, which, again, is vegetarian-friendly, is, of course, famed for its incredible pizzas," reveals Cover.Another TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence winner, the Italian restaurant promises wood-fired, Napoletano-style, thin-crust pizza, made from imported Italian flour and tomatoes, with homemade mozzarella. "Credo's gourmet pasta, meanwhile, is made from classic Italian recipes," adds Sam. What's more, Credo's chef Jacques' famous signature salads are, he says, both beautiful and delicious in equal measure, thanks to a mix of local organic greens and fresh fruits, cheeses, nuts, and flowers. "Families, too, are always welcome at this most popular and cozy West Seattle eatery," adds the renowned chef, originally from Spokane.In addition to award-winning restaurants, Seattle, a city on Puget Sound in America's Pacific Northwest, also boasts thousands of acres of stunning parkland and evergreen forests, flanked by towering mountains. Washington State's largest city with a population of more than 700,000, it's also home to a thriving tech industry, with Microsoft and Amazon alike headquartered in the Seattle metro area. "A 1962 World's Fair legacy, it's also home to the world-famous Space Needle, its most futuristic and iconic landmark," adds Cover, wrapping up.Born and raised in Spokane, Washington, renowned chef Sam Cover has made a name for himself working in kitchens across Spokane County and elsewhere in America, from Los Angeles to New York City, managing teams in some of the nation's most highly regarded restaurants and hotels. The chef is known, in particular, for his fresh fish and seafood dishes. To date, Sam has enjoyed more than two decades of fast-paced life as a chef, winning multiple awards for his food in the process, and shows no sign of slowing down as he prepares to open a brand new restaurant in spring 2020.



