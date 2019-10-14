AOAC INTERNATIONAL and NMKL Announce Collaboration

Agreement streamlines certification for food scientists and laboratories

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, US, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOAC INTERNATIONAL and the Nordic Committee on Food Analysis (NMKL) have signed an Agreement of Cooperation that will streamline the process for analytical scientists and test kit companies seeking recognition from AOAC and NMKL.

The new agreement allows the two organizations and their respective certification programs to jointly develop and use common evaluation protocols and select independent testing laboratories. The agreement took effect on September 9, 2019.

NMKL offers analytical non-proprietary methods, procedures and courses. NordVal International, a part of NMKL, certifies proprietary/alternative chemical and microbiological analytical methods. AOAC INTERNATIONAL serves the global food science community by developing voluntary consensus standards for methods and providing analytical methods that demonstrate fitness for purpose and confidence in analytical results.

The goal of the cooperative agreement is to reduce the economic barrier imposed by requiring separate studies. “These joint AOAC-NMKL protocols mean method developers will avoid having to collect data twice, once for each organization,” said Dave Schmidt, AOAC INTERNATIONAL Executive Director. “Method developers will be able to conduct testing once at one laboratory, and the data will be applicable to both AOAC and NMKL.”

When method developers and test kit companies apply for validation from both NordVal International and AOAC, either of the two organizations may conduct peer reviews, render decisions on approvals of methods, and review and/or renew approval or certification according to acceptance criteria agreed upon by both organizations.

Non-proprietary methods can by adopted jointly by AOAC and NMKL and may potentially be named an “AOAC-NMKL Method” or an “NMKL-AOAC Method,” depending on which organization first elaborated the method.

“Scientists will have more methods to choose from,” added NMKL subcommittee chair Hilde Skår Norli of NordVal International. “For laboratories, the benefit is that they will not need to validate methods themselves – they will have already validated methods.”

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a globally recognized, 501(c)(3), independent, third party, not-for-profit association and voluntary consensus standards developing organization founded in 1884. When analytical needs arise within a community or industry, AOAC INTERNATIONAL is the forum for finding appropriate science-based solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical standards. The AOAC Official Methods of Analysis database is used by food scientists around the world to facilitate public health and safety and to promote trade. For more information, please visit www.aoac.org or email customerservice@aoac.org.

About NMKL

NMKL is a Nordic organization with members from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. NMKL elaborates and validates chemical, microbiological and sensory analytical methods for food and feed analysis. Further, NMKL issues guidelines (procedures) for laboratories and users of their services, and arranges courses and seminars. NordVal International, a sub-committee in NMKL, certifies microbiological and chemical methods for the analysis of foods, water, feeds, contact surfaces and primary production samples. Microbiological methods are certified according to ISO 16140-2. For more information, please visit www.nmkl.org or email nmkl@food.dtu.dk.



