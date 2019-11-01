What are the 3 Most Common Mistakes in Social Security Disability Cases?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Saffren and Weinberg, Marc Alan Weinberg, Attorney and Kenneth Scott Saffren, Attorney are partners. The firm’s tagline is “The People’s Voice In Court.” They make themselves available via phone at (215) 576-0100 or by email on the Saffren and Weinberg website. Saffren and Weinberg provides a no-charge, complimentary case review and answers questions for prospective clients.

Common Mistakes in Social Security Cases

Our PA social security disability lawyers at the personal injury law firm of Saffren & Weinberg have seen their fair share of SSDI and SSI cases.

Unfortunately, they have also seen common mistakes made amongst social security disability claimants that resulted in no disability benefits awarded.

However, the good news is that the three most common mistakes can easily be avoided.

Mistake #1: Not having a social security disability lawyer.

You do NOT want to go through the social security disability benefits process alone – that cannot be stressed enough. There are many ways that your social security disability case can be jeopardized, that you may understandably not be aware of. You should have a disability lawyer by your side throughout the entire application process. An attorney can help you file your initial application, collect documentation of your work history, and provide you with legal representation in court.

Mistake #2: Not appealing an unfavorable social security decision.

Sadly, it may feel as if the social security system is built to discourage you. However, in the initial stages of the process, you should actually expect your claim for SSDI or SSI benefits to be denied (you should hear back within three to five months), as most claims are. In all honesty, your initial application was most likely not reviewed with serious consideration.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people are denied on their initial disability determination and just give up. If you believe that you have a disabling condition, it’s important that you file an appeal. Of course, if you are working with a social security lawyer, they will immediately recommend a request for reconsideration upon denial of your disability application. And, then if your request for reconsideration is denied, you will be granted the opportunity to present your disability case before an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) at a disability hearing. Again, this reiterates why having a lawyer well-versed in social security law on your side is so crucial.

Mistake #3: Not receiving medical treatment.

There are many reasons that people in the United States do not undergo medical treatment. In some cases, it’s due to financial reasons. If you have suffered an injury, it’s imperative that you consistently undergo medical treatment for your medical condition not only as it can help relieve pain, but also because your medical records can help your social security case as well.

This is because you and your attorney can point to these records as medical evidence of you attempting to get better. If you are consistent with your medical treatment and have the support of your medical providers on your side, the social security administration will find it very hard to deny your claim.

If you are applying for supplemental security income or social security disability insurance through the SSA, make sure to avoid these three common mistakes to ensure that you have the strongest chance of obtaining the benefits you deserve.

