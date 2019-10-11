Kenna Security Recognized for Cutting Edge Vulnerability Management in Cyber Defense Global Awards 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, has won a Cyber Defense Global Award for Cutting Edge Vulnerability Management from Cyber Defense Magazine. The award recognizes the leadership of Kenna Security in pioneering risk-based vulnerability management and follows the recent completion of a $48 million Series D funding round .



“Organizations have numerous tools to discover the millions of vulnerabilities that reside in their IT infrastructure, but don’t have the insights needed to prioritize the actions that will reduce the most risk. This challenge creates friction and conflict, as security teams are caught between internal priorities and IT risk,” said Steve Roostan, Vice President of EMEA at Kenna Security. “We’re showing organizations that vulnerability management can be more effective through data science. Now security and IT teams have the platform to predict, prioritize, and patch the threats that matter most, working in the best interests of security and business performance.”

With more than 3,000 cybersecurity companies worldwide, only a small number – 150 - are highlighted as Global Awards winners, based upon independent judging and analysis.

“We're thrilled to name Kenna Security a winner in our Global Awards program. They won this award because they pioneered Risk Based Vulnerability Management – an innovative approach to defeating the next generation of cyber criminals,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

The Kenna Security Platform identifies which of the multitude of vulnerabilities are most likely to pose a threat to an organization’s assets. Kenna obtains its findings by leveraging machine learning and collecting data in the wild, investigating hacker forums, exploit-kit directories, and real-time exploitations. Through advanced data science and predictive modeling , Kenna prioritizes the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk now — as well as in the near future. Kenna’s Exploit Prediction capabilities deliver instant visibility into the effect of future exploits on a business’ systems, a type of intelligence that has traditionally been difficult to predict and prioritize. This enables organizations to understand the risk of a vulnerability the day it is announced to the public.

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is the leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. Kenna leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology™ to track and predict real-world exploitations, focusing security teams on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna counts among its customers many Fortune 100 companies, and serves nearly every major vertical.

About Cyber Defense Global Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

