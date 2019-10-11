American Freight Furniture and Mattress Opens Store in Missouri Capital

/EIN News/ --





Growing furniture retailer adds store in Jefferson City area

Jefferson City, MO, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Freight Furniture and Mattress is opening a store in Jefferson City, MO on October 11, 2019. The new Jefferson City store is 20,000 square feet and is located at 2233 Missouri Blvd. Jefferson City, MO 65109. The store is near Westlake Ace Hardware and Dragon Kitchen. The store will create 10 new jobs in the area.

“We are very excited to open a new store in the capital city of Missouri,” said Cana Workman, Vice President. “Our new location is right off Highway 50, which adds another convenient location for quality furniture at everyday low prices for the Jefferson City and Columbia communities. Unlike most furniture and mattress stores, we combine the showroom and warehouse under one roof. Thanks to our large stores, we are able to carry a huge selection of living room furniture, dining tables, accessories, bedroom sets, and mattresses that are available for same-day delivery. We offer dining sets from $98, sectionals from $298, and 3-piece bedroom collections from $198. Pick up a mattress set starting at $49 each piece or a foam mattress set starting at $99 each piece. You can customize your own 7-piece living room package from $398 or an 18-piece whole house of furniture starting at $998. Customers can take it home today for $50 with low, easy payments. Check out our new Jefferson City store or nearby Columbia location to get the best deal on furniture and mattresses.”

American Freight has always made it our mission to save customers money on quality furniture and mattresses while providing excellent customer service. We are able to do this by purchasing products directly from manufacturers and selling in warehouse-style stores. By cutting out the middleman and keeping the overhead low, American Freight is able to offer the lowest prices with quality service. This successful formula has made American Freight Furniture and Mattress one of the fastest-growing furniture retailers in the United States.

Weekly store hours for the new Jefferson City location are as follows:

· Monday-Thursday (12pm-8pm)

· Friday-Saturday (10am-8pm)

· Sunday (10am-5pm)

Our offerings include: living room – sofas, loveseats, sectionals, recliners, accent chairs, and coffee and end tables; bedroom – three, five, and seven-piece bedroom suites from Twin through King; dining room – five and seven-piece sets; mattresses – premiere foam, hybrid (innerspring and foam), innerspring and pocketed coil sets in all sizes; and accessories to complete your home selections. Customers can pay for items in full or take advantage of our payment plan options. We offer a 100% approved layaway program and no credit needed payment plans to help make your home comfortable and complete. Same-day delivery and pick up is available for all in-stock items.

About American Freight

Since 1994, American Freight Furniture and Mattress has been helping customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. American Freight offers flexible payment options including free layaway and take it home today for $50 with low, easy payment plans through American First Finance (see www.americanfreight.com/50 for details). With over 170 stores and over 2 million satisfied customers, American Freight continues to grow while our mission remains the same: sell the best for less every day while delivering excellent customer service. See for yourself - shop at one of our 170+ stores or online and discover why American Freight is the place to go for all your home furnishing needs. We offer a low price match guarantee—visit https://www.americanfreight.com/price-match-policy/ for details. To learn more about American Freight Furniture and Mattress, visit www.americanfreight.com/ or follow us on Twitter @AmericanFreight and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmericanFreightFurniture .

Media Contact: Sophia Montealegre

740.363.2222 | smontealegre@americanfreight.us



