RegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Solutions at 2019 NSCP National Conference

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, NC, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions to the financial services industry, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2019 National Society of Compliance Professionals (NSCP) National Conference in Baltimore, MD, on October 21-23, 2019.

The NSCP National Conference offers more than 80 sessions, covering topics that are relevant to investment advisers, broker-dealers, private funds and investment companies, and has been recognized as one of the most comprehensive educational offerings within the securities compliance industry. This year, the conference agenda will focus on new regulatory developments, enforcement trends, compliance best practices, and the benefits of diversity and inclusion.

RegEd representatives will be on-site during the conference to highlight the firm’s innovative enterprise compliance solutions:

Advertising Review: Streamlines the end-to-end processes for advertising and customer communication submission, review, collaboration and approval, reducing time to market for marketing and sales initiatives. The solution fully supports SEC 17(a)-4 compliance. Learn More.

Branch Audits: Enables firms to fully plan, schedule, conduct, resolve and report on branch audits. Significantly reduces manual and paper-driven processes, creating a seamless and efficient end-to-end process for branch audit reviews. Learn More.

Conflicts of Interest: Integrated solutions that enable firms to seamlessly monitor, identify and remedy conflicts of interest and code of conduct issues among the firm’s registered population. Includes expanded, industry-leading capabilities to manage Gifts, Gratuities & Contributions. Learn More.

Onboarding, Licensing and Registration: Unified solution is powered by an extensive compliance rules engine, and enables firms to seamlessly manage and track representatives’ licensing and registration, compliance and education requirements. Data-reuse, automatic validations, and complex hierarchy management simplify onboarding across distribution channels. Learn More.

RegEd is exhibiting at the conference and can be located at Booth #8 in the main exhibit hall of the Hilton Baltimore. For more information on RegEd or its attendance at the 2019 NSCP National Conference, please call 800-334-8322 or email sales@reged.com .

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients.

