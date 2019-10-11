WNY Holdings LLC Announces the Launch of its New Website

WNY Holdings’ new website goes live to provide industry-leading digital marketing services for small businesses.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WNY Holdings, a digital marketing firm, has announced the official launch of its brand new website: “https://www.wnyholdingsllc.com.”

Established in 2018, the company has since delivered effective high-level strategy and original creative content to accelerate an increase in brand awareness, customer loyalty, and revenue for small businesses. To date, it has successfully helped restaurants, cafes and retailers penetrate a more significant market of prospects by crafting rewarding user experiences.

The new website will showcase WNY Holdings’ specialized digital marketing services. These services include powerful brand communication through content marketing, web design, graphic design, media creation, SEO, and social media advertising. The services aim to build a connection with the end-users of the firm’s clients with the use of tailored digital tactics and online channels that ultimately amplifies to generate growth. Every bespoke solution is uniquely designed to achieve individual business goals and consumer expectations.

WNY Holdings founders Ben and Melissa are a husband and wife team who have given up their corporate jobs to pursue their true passion. They seek to help home-grown and small businesses thrive through online marketing. The firm endeavors to help new brands harness the complexity of today’s digital world to increase customer traffic and conversions. It aspires to continue its mission in value-adding by bringing to life big ideas with the use of dynamic designs and compelling brand stories that can enhance brand experiences. The strength of the agency not only lies in creation but also its quick market response to an ever-evolving customer base. Much focus is placed on refining a customized solution for its clients through tracking keyword rankings, reporting brand visibility, and analyzing data to understand how ongoing campaign efforts can help businesses thrive.

The marketing firm is built on the foundations of strong ethics and transparency. It is committed to going above and beyond in providing clients with professional data-driven and bespoke strategies that can attract and convert more customers. This philosophy transcends clients into building a supportive and inspiring work culture for the employees of WNY Holdings. The firm aims to foster a productive and stimulating workplace for employees to nurture their career growth and development. The collaborative and motivating environment makes WNY an exciting place to be in alongside the growth of the firm and its clients.

About WNY Holdings LLC

Since its inception in 2018, WNY Holdings LLC has provided industry-leading digital marketing services in content marketing, web design, graphic design, media creation, SEO, and Facebook advertising. With a focus on creating an excellent user experience, the marketing firm endeavors to enhance customer conversion and loyalty. It emphasizes ongoing data analysis and custom reporting to help clients track and understand how much their digital marketing efforts contribute to the sustainability of their businesses. For more information on WNY, visit their website.



