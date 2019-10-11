The Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, VA

Attracts Support from Emile Henry and Other European Housewares Brands

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The kitchenware brands: Emile Henry, Duralex, Mauviel and Lékué, partner with Jack Daniel’s to help support the 31st annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN on October 25 - 26, 2019.

“This is one of our favorite foodie events,” said Tara Steffen, VP of Marketing for Emile Henry USA. “It’s a weekend where more than 25,000 fans come out and join competitive barbecue’s best of the best. We love American-style barbecue contests and we love to see some of these fierce competitors put our flame cookware and other products to the test.”

Famous for its world-renowned Tennessee whiskey, Lynchburg is home to the Jack Daniel Distillery, America’s first registered distillery. Each year on the fourth Saturday of October, a small town tucked in the rolling hills of southern Middle Tennessee turns into the barbecue capital of the world, attracting teams from all 50 states and around the globe.

“Since the mid-1800s, Jack Daniel’s and Emile Henry have built reputations of offering the highest quality products trusted by generations of consumers which made this partnership a natural fit,” said Debbie Christian, Event Coordinator for The Jack™. “We simply could not produce the type of event that we do without the support of our partners like Emile Henry.”

Like this event and the Jack Daniel Distillery, Emile Henry, Mauviel, Duralex and Lékué, each celebrate a unique heritage and rich history. Emile Henry’s all-natural, heirloom-quality barbecue and oven cookware is made from Burgundian clay in the French town of Marcigny. Mauviel 1830 is one of the only copper cookware manufacturers left in the world today and makes all of its products in Normandy, France. Duralex is the French manufacturer of the renowned French Picardie drinking glasses and nesting glass bowls. Lékué is a Spanish manufacturer of platinum silicone cooking tools and bakeware designed for healthy cooking.

