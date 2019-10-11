TTSI Receives AQMD’s Prestigious Clean Air Business Leadership in Air Quality Award

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its 31st Annual Clean Air Awards presentation in Los Angeles, the South Coast AQMD presented TTSI (“Total Transportation Services, Inc.”) with its prestigious Clean Air Business Leadership Award , recognizing TTSI’s proven commitment to investing in and deploying clean technologies in the logistics industry.



The award , presented to only one business in the South Coast region that has consistently demonstrated meaningful contributions to the betterment of air quality, was given to Vic LaRosa, President of TTSI at the annual awards ceremony held at the LA Grand Hotel.

“We are always excited to recognize and stand with those who are committed to cleaning the air,” said Dr. William Burke, Governing Chair of the South Coast AQMD. “These award winners are inspiring examples of non-profits, business and community members can help lead the fight to make air pollution a thing of the past.”

The AQMD noted that TTSI has been working since 2007 to improve its fleet with the most advanced truck technology available in the industry. TTSI recently took delivery of 40 CNG trucks , making their fleet the single largest alternative-fueled drayage fleet in California.

TTSI has previously been recognized for its efforts by the EPA, the California Air Resources Board, and the Mayors of both Los Angeles and Long Beach.

