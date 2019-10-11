KALY – Kali-Extracts Is Making CBD Infused Coffee

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced today announced that as part of the sole license it has granted to Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) for use of the KALY U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process for the production of beverages, KALY has recently been engaged by PURA to design a coffee infusion process.



Earlier today, PURA announced the company will begin producing CBD infused Fair Trade coffee from Kenya:

“Today, PURA is proud to announce entering into an agreement with a Fair Trade producer of coffee in Kenya. Farmers who grow Fair Trade coffee receive a fair price, and their communities and the environment benefit as well. PURA has engaged Kali-Extracts, Inc. (USOTC: KALY) to design the CBD infusion for ground coffee. PURA anticipates beginning CBD coffee product testing next month. PURA is also in conversations with growers in Ethiopia.”

KALY has implemented a sustainable strategy to develop cannabis extracts from its US Patented Cannabis Extraction Process to treat a variety of specific health issues. KALY has also implemented a parallel business strategy to more immediately monetize its patented intellectual property through consumer applications of its technology. KALY has issued a limited license of its patented process to Puration, Inc. ( PURA ) for the infusion of cannabis extracts into beverages. KALY has also developed and is selling its own line of CBD infused candies under the brand name Hemp4mula. The candies are for sale on North American Cannabis Holdings ( USMJ ) eCommerce site, www.usmj.com . KALY has also signed direct cannabis extraction contracts with hemp farming operations with a total value so far of $15 million.

To stay abreast of the latest developments and learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459







