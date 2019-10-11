BEKX Country Single "Scissors" Continues To Soar

BEKX "Scissors"

Bekx Single "Scissors" Is Climbing Country Charts And Making Major Impact On Video Views

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEKX emerged into country music with her cutting edge debut single "Scissors" scoring high reviews, not only with country radio, but with her social media followers. The single continues to increase on all platforms including over 200,000 YouTube views which has all helped elevate her to number 68 on the country charts.

BEKX recently was in a competition against 5 other country artists on KBOE-FM in Oskaloosa, IA, winning with high numbers of fans voting 5 days in a row and gaining her airplay in that market. The astounding love from her fans was sure felt and appreciated during this competition.

Real Press Nashville is so honored to represent this phenomenal new artist.

Contact Info:

www.bekxgoodman.com

www.facebook.com/BekxMusic

https://twitter.com/bekxmusic

www.instagram.com/bekxmusic/

Photo Credit:

www.thefactoryphotography.com



