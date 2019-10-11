CellTrak Leads the Charge Towards EVV Compliance

Over 500 million Electronically Verified Homecare Visits

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the first innovators in mobile data collection for home health and personal care, CellTrak Technologies is on the leading edge of today’s move towards EVV compliance. Spurred by the upcoming January 1, 2020 deadline set by the 21st Century Cures Act, agencies and care providers are relying on CellTrak for expertise and technology that supports both compliance with the current mandates and improved care delivery. CellTrak’s EVV State Implementation Tracker is now available for reference at https://www.celltrak.com/evv to assist providers as they continue implementation efforts. CellTrak has been instrumental in shaping the EVV landscape, advocating for states to adopt an open EVV model that benefits both patients and providers. In collaboration with the Partnership for Medicaid Home Based Care (PMHC), a cross-industry group of home care agencies, associations, and business affiliates, CellTrak deciphers complex EVV regulations, clarifies EVV implementation by state, and advises state Medicaid offices on model and approach.

“More than a decade ago, CellTrak was founded on a revolutionary vision – using mobile devices to improve care for patients in their home and community”, said Andrew Kaboff, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer. “Over the course of my tenure, I have seen over 500 million homecare visits verified by CellTrak solutions. It is our mission to support outstanding patient care in the home and community, one visit at a time.”

Today, CellTrak is used by more than 130,000 caregivers in over 3000 agency locations, who depend on real-time information to provide the best care possible. Many of the largest providers in the home care industry have chosen to partner with CellTrak to provide excellent care and achieve EVV compliance.

EVV Compliance is front and center for many agencies working to meet state implementation deadlines. Through November 30, 2019 the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) can accept good faith exemption requests from states who need to extend their timeline for implementation by one year. To date, seventeen states have applied, and CellTrak is monitoring approvals and state timelines closely. Providers can visit https://www.celltrak.com/evv to learn more about what states have moved forward on status changes.

“Our best advice to providers on EVV compliance? Start now,” underscores Kaboff. “Regardless of state extensions, agencies who start early realize productivity improvements sooner, and reduce risk of claims denial as states begin to enforce mandates.”

About CellTrak

Leading providers from home care, hospice and community care agencies are streamlining care planning while improving productivity, compliance, communication and quality of care with CellTrak’s field force management solutions. Over 500 million visits have been electronically completed across the US, UK and Canada by over 130,000 caregivers. Our strategic partnerships with the leading EMRs and EVV aggregators, allows for easy implementations and delivery of the best of breed solutions in our industry. For more information, visit www.celltrak.com

