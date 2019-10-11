Plant health: EU prioritises 20 pests

The European Commission has published a list of 20 “priority pests” that present the most serious economic, environmental and social threat to EU countries. The list includes Xylella fastidiosa, the Japanese beetle, the Asian long-horned beetle, citrus greening and citrus black spot.

The pests have been ranked on the basis of impact assessments carried out by EFSA and the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC). You can find out more about EFSA’s work on the project by reading our FAQ.

European Commission press release: Plant Health: prioritising the fight against 20 quarantine plant pests in the EU territory