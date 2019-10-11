Executive Panel - Big Data Meets Artificial Intelligence: A Perfect Storm for Financial Markets, Supervisors, and Sustainable Development?

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Centre is hosting an executive panel at the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group titled Big Data Meets Artificial Intelligence: A Perfect Storm for Financial Markets, Supervisors, and Sustainable Development? The panel will feature opening remarks by Cecilia Scharp, Assistant Director-General at SIDA, and a keynote address by Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department (MCM) at the IMF. Panelists include Greg Medcraft (OECD), Socorro Heysen (Peru's Banking, Insurance, and Private Pension Funds Authority), Curtis Ravenel (Bloomberg), and Lisa Davis (Citigroup), and will be moderated by Aditya Narain, Deputy Director MCM and Board Member at Toronto Centre. Please see attached flyer for more details.



Date:

Friday, October 18, 2019



Time:

Remarks to begin at 10:30 a.m. Media are asked to arrive by 9:45 a.m.



Location:

Cedar Hall, HQ1-1-660

IMF Building

700 19th Street NW

Washington, DC

20431



Note:

Accredited media only. Please present identification at check-in.

Diana Bird

dbird@torontocentre.org

Communications and Special Projects Coordinator

D: (416) 943-9300, ext 226

M: (416) 993-3809





PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e4b90bf7-fa89-47bb-a31f-fb8d74407646







