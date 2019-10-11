CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the third quarter of 2019. Income before taxes for the quarter was $1.1 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2018, and for the nine months ending September 30, 2019, it was $3.0 million compared to $3.3 million for the same period in 2018.



A summary of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, is attached. Select highlights include:

Tangible book value per share and stated book value per share at September 30, 2019, were $3.03 and $2.68 per share of common stock, respectively, compared to $2.82 and $2.45, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The increase reflects reported income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, improved net accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) due to improved available for sale security fair values as a result of lower market interest rates, and discounts to the repurchase of preferred stock in the third quarter.

Income before taxes for subsidiary CIBM Bank was $1.2 million for the quarter compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2018, and $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $4.2 million for the same period in 2018. Comparing the two nine-month periods, there was a decline in net interest income of $0.4 million due primarily to rising cost of funds and a reduction in SBA reverse repo balances, a decline in non-interest income of $0.2 million due to lower SBA gains on sale as a result of lower origination volumes in part offset by stronger mortgage banking revenues, an increase in provision to allowance for loan losses of $0.1 million and an increase in non-interest expenses by $0.3 million lead by higher compensation, collection and occupancy and premise expenses.

Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets was 1.40% at September 30, 2019, versus 1.45% at December 31, 2018, and 1.11% at September 30, 2018. The increase from one year ago is primarily the result of one loan placed on non-accrual during the fourth quarter of 2018. CIB Marine’s allowance for loan losses was 1.49% at September 30, 2019, versus 1.62% at December 31, 2018, and 1.62% at September 30, 2018. The decline was primarily due to a $0.5 million charge-off of a loan that was previously reserved for.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIBM, commented, “Our SBA and Mortgage Divisions’ net revenues were up $0.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively, from second quarter of 2019 due to stronger loan production from both. Notably, the Mortgage Division has had stronger production and higher earnings on that production during 2019 versus the year prior. This can be attributed to solid purchase money and elevated refinance activity on lower mortgage rates so far this year and a number of new lender hires.”

He added, “Our net interest margin improved by 6 basis points from the prior quarter and printed the best result since the third quarter of 2018. We are encouraged that the cost of funds has begun to turn lower and we expect the decline to pick up in the two quarters ahead as we expect a significant amount of maturing time deposits originated near the peak of the rate cycle last year and early this year to reprice at lower rates.

“Finally, during the third quarter, we approved and accepted the repurchase of 2,229 shares of preferred stock as part of the second of three planned preferred stock modified Dutch auctions held pursuant to our 2018 amendments to the Articles of Incorporation. The total price for the shares was $1.6 million, resulting in a discount of $0.3 million to the $1.9 million carrying value of the preferred stock shares. The discount was transferred to paid-in capital for common stock during the third quarter. As a reminder, a $3.5 million liability currently exists for the purchase of 4,923 preferred shares, which CIBM anticipates settling on or before December 1, 2019, as agreed to in 2018.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates eleven banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com , including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data Interest and dividend income $ 7,035 $ 7,078 $ 7,015 $ 7,009 $ 6,798 $ 21,128 $ 19,194 Interest expense 2,183 2,256 2,178 2,064 1,767 6,617 4,358 Net interest income 4,852 4,822 4,837 4,945 5,031 14,511 14,836 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 327 (67 ) (158 ) (1,195 ) (13 ) 102 10 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 4,525 4,889 4,995 6,140 5,044 14,409 14,826 Noninterest income (1) 3,835 2,710 1,362 1,546 3,063 7,907 7,863 Noninterest expense 7,233 6,557 5,505 6,415 6,871 19,295 19,432 Income before income taxes 1,127 1,042 852 1,271 1,236 3,021 3,257 Income tax expense 93 281 229 313 345 603 875 Net income $ 1,034 $ 761 $ 623 $ 958 $ 891 $ 2,418 $ 2,382 Common Share Data Basic net income per share (2) $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 $ 0.23 Diluted net income per share (2) 0.04 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.07 0.08 0.12 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (3) 3.03 2.97 2.90 2.82 2.71 3.03 2.71 Book value per share (3) 2.68 2.60 2.53 2.45 2.34 2.68 2.34 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 18,455,408 18,290,674 18,232,169 18,232,169 18,232,169 18,281,049 18,201,320 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 32,536,354 33,009,983 32,815,744 32,757,855 34,589,375 32,835,500 35,958,705 Financial Condition Data Total assets $ 700,711 $ 708,270 $ 702,152 $ 721,259 $ 723,733 $ 700,711 $ 723,733 Loans 508,758 513,755 489,273 491,337 507,677 508,758 507,677 Allowance for loan losses (7,560 ) (7,251 ) (7,865 ) (7,947 ) (8,217 ) (7,560 ) (8,217 ) Investment securities 120,648 124,784 123,500 121,281 118,345 120,648 118,345 Deposits 557,745 535,367 542,938 536,931 523,729 557,745 523,729 Borrowings 38,468 69,174 57,220 86,710 104,357 38,468 104,357 Stockholders' equity 94,082 94,035 92,507 91,035 88,993 94,082 88,993 Financial Ratios and Other Data Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (4) 2.95 % 2.89 % 2.94 % 2.89 % 2.97 % 2.93 % 3.10 % Net interest spread (5) 2.62 % 2.58 % 2.64 % 2.62 % 2.72 % 2.61 % 2.87 % Noninterest income to average assets (6) 2.19 % 1.52 % 0.76 % 0.84 % 1.72 % 1.49 % 1.56 % Noninterest expense to average assets 4.14 % 3.72 % 3.14 % 3.54 % 3.82 % 3.67 % 3.82 % Efficiency ratio (7) 83.44 % 87.45 % 89.24 % 99.18 % 84.63 % 86.39 % 85.38 % Earnings on average assets (8) 0.59 % 0.43 % 0.36 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.46 % 0.47 % Earnings on average equity (9) 4.35 % 3.28 % 2.76 % 4.23 % 3.77 % 3.48 % 3.30 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.29 % 1.34 % 0.73 % 1.14 % 0.73 % Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (10) 1.44 % 1.45 % 1.66 % 1.62 % 1.09 % 1.44 % 1.09 % Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (10) 1.40 % 1.40 % 1.51 % 1.45 % 1.11 % 1.40 % 1.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10) 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.61 % 1.62 % 1.62 % 1.49 % 1.62 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (10) 103.07 % 97.34 % 96.96 % 99.72 % 148.99 % 103.07 % 148.99 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (10) 0.01 % 0.44 % (0.06 %) (0.74 %) (0.14 %) 0.13 % -0.14 % Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 13.43 % 13.28 % 13.17 % 12.62 % 12.30 % 13.43 % 12.30 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.20 % 15.32 % 15.56 % 15.34 % 14.43 % 15.20 % 14.43 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.95 % 14.07 % 14.31 % 14.09 % 13.18 % 13.95 % 13.18 % Leverage capital ratio 10.86 % 10.64 % 10.39 % 10.10 % 9.90 % 10.86 % 9.90 % Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 182 180 177 183 188 182 188 Number of banking facilities 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.3 million for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, and $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. (3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested Restricted Stock Awards totalling 918,665 shares of common stock at September 30, 2019. (4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (10) Excludes loans held for sale.







CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 9,582 $ 8,791 $ 8,168 $ 13,037 $ 10,055 Reverse repurchase agreements 4,083 18,347 42,729 58,662 45,076 Securities available for sale 118,211 122,365 121,115 118,926 116,013 Equity securities at fair value 2,437 2,419 2,385 2,355 2,332 Loans held for sale 25,347 8,450 4,467 4,632 8,145 Loans 508,758 513,755 489,273 491,337 507,677 Allowance for loan losses (7,560 ) (7,251 ) (7,865 ) (7,947 ) (8,217 ) Net loans 501,198 506,504 481,408 483,390 499,460 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 926 2,363 2,003 3,172 3,870 Premises and equipment, net (1) 7,083 7,386 7,220 4,498 4,409 Accrued interest receivable 1,646 1,820 1,873 1,570 1,858 Deferred tax assets, net 20,455 20,703 21,156 21,422 22,410 Other real estate owned, net 2,466 2,466 2,466 2,486 2,494 Bank owned life insurance 4,666 4,640 4,613 4,590 4,565 Goodwill and other intangible assets 159 165 171 176 181 Other assets 2,452 1,851 2,378 2,343 2,865 Total Assets $ 700,711 $ 708,270 $ 702,152 $ 721,259 $ 723,733 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 63,694 $ 62,424 $ 62,553 $ 63,507 $ 69,165 Interest-bearing demand 50,683 32,649 32,467 33,660 33,701 Savings 202,866 192,133 188,110 181,432 164,603 Time 240,502 248,161 259,808 258,332 256,260 Total deposits 557,745 535,367 542,938 536,931 523,729 Short-term borrowings 38,468 69,174 57,220 86,710 104,357 Accrued interest payable 711 725 727 710 694 Other liabilities 9,705 8,969 8,760 5,873 5,960 Total liabilities 606,629 614,235 609,645 630,224 634,740 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at September 30, 2019; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued;

40,888 shares of series A and 3,217 shares of series B; convertible; $44.1 million aggregate liquidation preference 37,489 39,384 39,384 39,384 39,384 Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 18,868,329 issued shares; 18,646,427 outstanding shares (2) 18,868 18,543 18,456 18,456 18,454 Capital surplus 161,110 160,991 160,930 160,815 160,716 Accumulated deficit (123,377 ) (124,412 ) (125,173 ) (125,796 ) (126,754 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 526 63 (556 ) (1,290 ) (2,273 ) Treasury stock 221,902 shares at cost (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) Total stockholders' equity 94,082 94,035 92,507 91,035 88,993 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 700,711 $ 708,270 $ 702,152 $ 721,259 $ 723,733 (1) The adoption of the new lease accounting standards effective January 1, 2019 resulted in $2.8 million of right of use assets being recorded in premise and equipment, net and a corresponding liability in other liabilities. (2) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 918,665 shares of unvested restricted stock awards.







CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) At or for the Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 5,992 $ 5,811 $ 5,693 $ 5,686 $ 5,638 $ 17,496 $ 16,135 Loans held for sale 152 97 85 86 112 334 302 Securities 810 868 804 828 720 2,482 2,215 Other investments 81 302 433 409 328 816 542 Total interest income 7,035 7,078 7,015 7,009 6,798 21,128 19,194 Interest Expense Deposits 2,027 1,949 1,805 1,547 1,343 5,781 3,329 Short-term borrowings 156 307 373 517 424 836 1,029 Total interest expense 2,183 2,256 2,178 2,064 1,767 6,617 4,358 Net interest income 4,852 4,822 4,837 4,945 5,031 14,511 14,836 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 327 (67 ) (158 ) (1,195 ) (13 ) 102 10 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 4,525 4,889 4,995 6,140 5,044 14,409 14,826 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 101 95 83 79 105 279 326 Other service fees 30 29 20 31 30 79 104 Mortgage Banking revenue, net 2,936 2,148 978 1,057 1,760 6,062 5,289 Other income 150 179 165 143 173 494 458 Net gains (losses) on sale of securities available for sale 0 0 0 0 (7 ) 0 15 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 18 34 30 23 (18 ) 82 (75 ) Net gains on sale of assets 600 225 86 213 1,020 911 1,746 Total noninterest income 3,835 2,710 1,362 1,546 3,063 7,907 7,863 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 5,309 4,445 3,687 4,206 4,514 13,441 13,252 Equipment 335 353 335 364 351 1,023 999 Occupancy and premises 420 437 456 423 378 1,313 1,217 Data Processing 165 160 166 169 184 491 500 Federal deposit insurance (5 ) 66 82 74 51 143 148 Professional services 198 207 140 270 623 545 1,079 Telephone and data communication 86 83 78 86 78 247 235 Insurance 70 52 53 47 60 175 184 Other expense 655 754 508 776 632 1,917 1,818 Total noninterest expense 7,233 6,557 5,505 6,415 6,871 19,295 19,432 Income from operations before income taxes 1,127 1,042 852 1,271 1,236 3,021 3,257 Income tax expense 93 281 229 313 345 603 875 Net income 1,034 761 623 958 891 2,418 2,382 Preferred stock dividend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Discount from repurchase of preferred shares 308 0 0 0 1,703 308 1,808 Net income allocated to common stockholders $ 1,342 $ 761 $ 623 $ 958 $ 2,594 $ 2,726 $ 4,190











