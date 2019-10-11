Dinatrum provides Update

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: AFPW) October 11, 2019, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce an Update on its latest activities on Acquisitions, Information Technology, Social Media and Legal Affairs.



The Company has no plans for a Reverse Split in the foreseeable future. In addition, we would like to also mention that we don’t have Debt Conversions. As it is commonly stated “No Toxic Debt and No Reverse Split”. Others like to state, “No Current Conversions”.

Dinatrum Cannabis Investment

The company plans to continue to close a financing to acquire a stake in Alchemist. Our Dinatrum Cannabis Health Logo is in the process of being developed. We are going to have just a separate Instagram account for this specialized Division of our company, which is Industrial Real Estate.

Dinatrum Information Technology and Social Media

Our IT staff is currently implementing SEO (search engine optimization) on Dinatrum’s website using a methodology of strategies, techniques and tactics to increase the amount of visitors to Dinatrum’s website by obtaining a high-ranking placement in the search results page of a search engine (SERP) — including Google, Bing, Yahoo and other search engines. That will allow Dinatrum to be more visible among potential private investors and shareholders in the coming weeks and months. Also, our Social Media experts are working hard every day to increase Facebook and Instagram followers by the thousands using the best social media methodologies.

Dinatrum Social Media has also impressed with increased number of followers within Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin. Statistics dictate trends, and if our Stats are increasing in value that means that management is carrying out its obligations and meeting shareholders expectations. Please review the following statistics as they are depictive of our current success:

Facebooks has increased its number of followers has doubled in the last month People reached with Posts increased 4,680% Page Views have increased by 76% Twitters has increased the number of Impressions to 130,000 per month 464% increase, from 26,300 from the last period in August Followers have increased from 550 to 720 Profile Visits up 103% Likes, Engagements, Replies and Retweets also have increased On Investors Hub we have been on some of the most important Boards with the best rankings lately. Instagram have increased from the week before with more followers, comments, likes and views Followers have increased from 632 to 1,388 Impressions have increased by 376% Reach increased by 146% Linkedin has conservatively increased its number of followers. Followers have increased 31% Impressions have increased 2,427%

During the week we will disclose more information regarding our Website Statistics. We are posting this because transparency is important, and our Shareholders must be informed of facts as several key shareholders have suggested. Check us out on Twitter for Dinatrum www.twitter.com/afpw_ir Facebook www.facebook.com/dinatrum Instagram www.instagram.com/dinatrum13 Linkedin www.linkedin.com/company/dinatrum1

The Company’s name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the Over-The-Counter Market when we comply with submitting the necessary paperwork and when FINRA has completed its review of the Company’s application to change its name.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

“Pedro Villagran-Garcia”

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-438-988-1479 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Montreal, QC

Tel: 1-438-988-1479

Email: info@dinatrum.com

Website: www.dinatrum.com

Stock Symbol: AFPW



