GARDEN CITY SURGEON PROVIDES LIFE CHANGING SUPPORT TO CHILD FROM HONDURAS WITH RARE GENETIC DISORDER

/EIN News/ -- Garden City, NY, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For several months Dr. Rachel A. Ruotolo of Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG) has been working with a brave 8-year-old boy from Honduras named Oscar. Oscar, who was born with a genetic disorder that causes abnormal development in multiple areas of the body, known as Noonan Syndrome, was brought to Dr. Ruotolo by his family after years of bullying for his appearance.



According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Noonan Syndrome is thought to affect approximately 1 in 1,000 to 1 in 2,500 people.

Three months ago Oscar began the first of a staged reconstruction with placement of tissue expanders on either side of his neck. Since then he has visited Dr. Ruotolo every week to have the expanders injected. These “balloons” allowed her to create more of his normal skin to excise abnormal webbing and create a more normal contour to his neck.

Now a member of the LIPSG family, Oscar is preparing to head back to Honduras. However, before his departure, the staff at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group came together to send him off with clothing, shoes, and school supplies. In an effort to transform what was once a challenging school experience, Dr. Ruotolo and her staff are doing everything they can to ensure that Oscar returns home healthy, confident, and prepared for success.

Oscar’s father was thankful and overjoyed, saying “I’ve realized now that dreams can come true. I’ve always wanted to see my son like this, I've always wanted to see him this happy. The doctor (and team) have done an amazing job and have changed my son’s life. I am very happy and grateful, I appreciate this. Thank you.”





About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG)

2018 marked the 70th anniversary of LIPSG. The group comprises 20 plastic surgeons and is the oldest and largest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. LIPSG’s main facility is located in Garden City, NY, and the practice has additional offices in East Hills, Babylon, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Flushing, and Huntington. LIPSG also operates Deep Blue Med Spa, which offers clinically proven skin rejuvenation procedures, the New York Plastic Surgical Group, a division of LIPSG, and Dr.STITCH, a 24/7 on-call service and hotline. LIPSG surgeons also do extensive international charity surgery work through their support of ReSurge International.





About Dr. Ruotolo

Dr. Rachel A. Ruotolo is an award-winning board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in pediatric craniofacial surgery. As a partner at the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, the largest and longest-running private plastic surgery practice in the United States, she treats patients with conditions such as cleft lip and palate, protruding ears, fused digits, and craniosynostosis. Dr. Ruotolo also specializes in facial trauma in children and adults. Dr. Ruotolo’s mission to help children also extends outside of the medical field, as she served for 10 years on the board of Child Abuse Prevention Services. She is a graduate of Duke University and the George Washington School of Medicine, where she graduated with distinction.

