Determine, a Corcentric Company, to exhibit at ProcureCon Europe 15-17 October 2019 in Barcelona, Spain

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, will host a booth and demonstrations of the Determine Cloud Platform at ProcureCon Europe, 15-17 October 2019, in Barcelona, Spain.

Julien Nadaud, Chief Product Officer at Determine and SVP of Innovation at Corcentric, will participate in a panel discussion called the The digital buyer: How to use rising Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems and data analytics to meet the needs of your business stakeholders in an increasingly digitalised world, along with Procurement leaders: Fabienne Lesbros, Group SCM Commercial & Services Director/ Board Member VODAFONE Procurement Company, Nick Jenkinson, Senior Director Procurement at Vodafone, and Astellas and Andrea Blanco, Heads of CSP&A Procurement EMEA, Ecolab.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming our industry. Separating fact from fiction to understand the practical impact of AI on source-to-pay platforms is becoming critical. I’m happy to take part in this panel discussion to help demystify Artificial Intelligence for procurement professionals and showcase actionable use cases.”

— Julien Nadaud, Chief Product Officer, Determine and SVP of Innovation, Corcentric

Drawing on his 25+ years of experience in the supply chain and procurement innovative technologies space, Julien will share his expertise on how the combination of big data (availability of massive data), artificial intelligence, with the rise of deep learning and natural language processing, and robotic task automation (automatic execution of business processes based on rules) — is going to drastically change how procurement teams work, how procurement solutions are used, and how much additional value they will bring to the business.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with the Determine team – senior executives, solution engineers and customer experience teams – to learn all the ways they can leverage Determine’s industry-leading modular solution approach to achieving a successful digital transformation.

For registration and additional details, please visit https://procureconeu.wbresearch.com/

About Determine, a Corcentric company

Determine, a Corcentric company, is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal, and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance and seamlessly integrates with ERP or third-party systems. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions. For more information, please visit: determine.com

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay services and solutions for businesses in the United States and Europe that optimize how they purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric’s procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 ‘50 Providers to Know’ by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com

Contact

Media Relations:

media@corcentric.com



