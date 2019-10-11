NeuBase Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Cancer Biologist and RNA Therapeutics Specialist Steven Dowdy, Ph.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing next-generation antisense therapies to address genetic diseases, today announced the addition of Steven Dowdy, Ph.D., to its scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr. Dowdy joins preeminent scientists George Church, Ph.D., and Samuel Broder, M.D., on the NeuBase SAB.



“Dr. Dowdy’s considerable expertise in RNA therapeutics perfectly complements the expertise of our current SAB as well as the direction of our company, and we are fortunate to have him as an advisor as we advance our PATrOL™-enabled therapies,” said Dietrich Stephan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of NeuBase. “Attracting these renowned scientists to our team, all leading experts in their respective fields, demonstrates the immense promise and breadth of the PATrOL platform. We are hard at work turning that promise into reality for patients who are currently suffering from devastating genetic diseases.”

Dr. Dowdy added, “NeuBase’s PATrOL™ platform is a powerful tool for addressing diseases characterized by genetic mutations, including cancer. PATrOL™-enabled drugs can access targets that no other antisense therapies are able to access, such as double-stranded genomic DNA and miRNA, as well as mRNA secondary structures. In addition, the inventors of the PATrOL™ platform have published on the ability to have single-base discriminatory power which opens up a world of potential selectivity for disease-causing mutations. I look forward to helping advance a new generation of therapeutics and bringing the promise of the PATrOL platform into reality.”

Dr. Dowdy is a cancer biologist, specializing in the development of RNA therapeutics and in understanding cell cycle controls. He is a professor of cellular and molecular medicine at the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine, where his research focuses on the delivery of therapeutics into cells, including the development of targeting and endosomal escape technologies. Dr. Dowdy is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society.

About NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of secondary RNA structures. Using PATrOL™ technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic neurological disorders.

