Genome Editing & Engineering Conference: 2-Day Event (San Diego, CA, United States - February 6-7, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4th Edition Genome Editing & Engineering Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Since past editions, we dedicated our focus on the latest developments and addressed various applications of CRISPR as a molecular tool, gene expression, knock-in, genomic screening, along with therapeutic developments through animal modeling.

Attended by 100+ genome editing professionals and 20+ gene expert speakers, the event saw participation of big companies like Casebia Therapeutics, Genentech, BMS, Cellectis, University of Laval, University of California, Center of Advanced Genome Engineering, Georgia Tech, Stanford University, Locana, Harvard Medical School, Agility, Poseida, Vertex, Ligandal, Integrated DNA Technologies, GE Healthcare, Cellecta, Agilent, Advanced Analytical, Thermofisher, Atum, Synthego, New England Biolabs, Aldevron, Applied Stem Cell and more.



Leading experts and professionals from pharmaceuticals and academia will outline breakthrough advancements in pre-clinical & clinical therapeutics using genome Editing. The event will also focus on the analysis of off-target effects, specificity, and aspects of gene and cellular therapies.



The conference will attract CEO, CSO, VP, Directors, Scientists, Researchers, Heads, Managers, Professors, Ph.D. students and many more from the Genome Editing & Engineering field.



The two-day event will invite 150+ genome editing professional, 20+ experts speakers and 15+ solution/technology providers at a unique platform to deliver niche buyer-seller ecosystem in the genomic world.



In 2020, coming with the 4th Edition Genome Editing & Engineering Conference on 6th & 7th February in San Diego, we are getting ahead by discussing the commercialization and advancements of technology which will outline breakthrough advancements in pre-clinical & clinical therapeutics using genome Editing.

The event will also focus on the analysis of off-target effects, specificity, and aspects of gene and cellular therapies.



Key Highlights

Allogenic Car-T cells

Off-target effects

Stem cell immunotherapy

Specificity of CRISPR

Multiplexity of genes

Viral and non-viral gene delivery

Ethical issues

T-cell proliferation

DNA repair & DNA toxicity removal

Next-gen cell and gene therapy

Electroporation and cell engineering

Who Should Attend?



Professors, Lecturers Research scientist/fellows from Universities and Research Institutes from departments of:

Genome editing

Genome engineering

Functional genomics

Gene therapy

Cell therapy

Disease modeling

Gene regulation

Heads, Chief scientific officers, Research scientists, Laboratory managers from pharmaceuticals, bio-pharma and therapeutics companies from departments of:

Genome biology

Drug discovery and R&D

Genetics

Computational biology

Gene & Cell therapy

Agenda



Day 1



07:55 - 08:55 Registration

08:55 - 09:00 Opening note



Breakthrough Advancements In Pre-Clinical And Clinical Therapeutics



09:00 - 09:25 Preclinical Evaluation of allogeneic CAR T Cells for the treatment of haematological malignancies

09:25 - 09:50 Gene-edited stem cells for immune therapy for myeloid malignancies

09:50 - 10:20 Solution provider presentation

10:20 - 11:10 Morning refreshment and Networking



Off Target Characterization & Analysis



11:10 - 11:35 Transcriptome-wide off-target RNA editing induced by CRISPR-guided DNA base editors

11:35 - 12:00 Spotting off targets from gene editing

12:00 - 12:30 Solution provider presentation

12:30 - 13:00 Panel discussion: AI, ML usage for storage of information in DNA

13:00 - 14:00 Lunch Break and Networking



Technological Developments Leading To Safety & Specificity Of CRISPR

14:00 - 14:25 Multiplexing- editing multiple genes in a single take

14:25 - 14:50 CRIS-Pam as a tool for specific targeting through RNA sequences

14:50 - 15:15 Cas9 editing coupled with transposomes

15:15 - 15:40 Trends in CRISPR based methods of creating animal models C.B. Gurumurthy, Director Transgenic Core Facility, University of Nebraska Medical Center

15:40 - 15:55 Solution provider presentation

15:55 - 16:45 Afternoon Refreshments and Networking

16:45 - 17:10 CRISPR mediated scientific and ethical issues

17:10 - 17:45 CRISPR at the crosstalk between efficacy and safety: in vitro, in vivo, in clinics Roberto Nitsch, Associate Director-CRISPR Safety, AstraZeneca

17:45 - 18:05 Tech delivery and safety- viral delivery to make therapies

18:05 - 18:10 Closing remarks

18:10 - 19:10 Drinks Reception & Networking

19:10 - 20:00 End of conference



Day 2



08:30 - 08:55 Registration

08:55 - 09:00 Opening note



Commercialization Of Genome Editing



09:00 - 09:25 Current stage of clinical translation futurist view

09:25 - 09:50 The CRISPR/Cas9 technology may be used Jacques Tremblay, Full Professor, Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Laval

09:50 - 10:20 Solution provider presentation

10:20 - 11:10 Morning refreshment and Networking

11:10 - 11:35 Therapeutic gene editing of human hematopoietic stem cells

11:35 - 12:00 Evaluation of microfluidics T-cell proliferation and immunogenicity assays with genetically engineered tools

12:00 - 12:25 Germline gene therapy and DNA repair

12:25 - 13:05 Solution provider presentation

13:05 - 14:05 Lunch Break and Networking

14:05 - 14:30 Electroporation based cell engineering technology

14:30 - 15:00 Ex-vivo gene therapy for improvement of DNA toxicity

15:00 - 15:25 Designer stem cells for next-generation cell-based therapies

15:25 - 15:50 Gene editing through newly developed enzyme for the treatment of retinal based disorder

15:50 - 15:55 Closing remarks

15:55 - 16:00 End of Conference

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/js56cs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.