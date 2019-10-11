Genome Editing & Engineering Conference: 2-Day Event (San Diego, CA, United States - February 6-7, 2020)
Since past editions, we dedicated our focus on the latest developments and addressed various applications of CRISPR as a molecular tool, gene expression, knock-in, genomic screening, along with therapeutic developments through animal modeling.
Attended by 100+ genome editing professionals and 20+ gene expert speakers, the event saw participation of big companies like Casebia Therapeutics, Genentech, BMS, Cellectis, University of Laval, University of California, Center of Advanced Genome Engineering, Georgia Tech, Stanford University, Locana, Harvard Medical School, Agility, Poseida, Vertex, Ligandal, Integrated DNA Technologies, GE Healthcare, Cellecta, Agilent, Advanced Analytical, Thermofisher, Atum, Synthego, New England Biolabs, Aldevron, Applied Stem Cell and more.
Leading experts and professionals from pharmaceuticals and academia will outline breakthrough advancements in pre-clinical & clinical therapeutics using genome Editing. The event will also focus on the analysis of off-target effects, specificity, and aspects of gene and cellular therapies.
The conference will attract CEO, CSO, VP, Directors, Scientists, Researchers, Heads, Managers, Professors, Ph.D. students and many more from the Genome Editing & Engineering field.
The two-day event will invite 150+ genome editing professional, 20+ experts speakers and 15+ solution/technology providers at a unique platform to deliver niche buyer-seller ecosystem in the genomic world.
Key Highlights
- Allogenic Car-T cells
- Off-target effects
- Stem cell immunotherapy
- Specificity of CRISPR
- Multiplexity of genes
- Viral and non-viral gene delivery
- Ethical issues
- T-cell proliferation
- DNA repair & DNA toxicity removal
- Next-gen cell and gene therapy
- Electroporation and cell engineering
Who Should Attend?
Professors, Lecturers Research scientist/fellows from Universities and Research Institutes from departments of:
- Genome editing
- Genome engineering
- Functional genomics
- Gene therapy
- Cell therapy
- Disease modeling
- Gene regulation
Heads, Chief scientific officers, Research scientists, Laboratory managers from pharmaceuticals, bio-pharma and therapeutics companies from departments of:
- Genome biology
- Drug discovery and R&D
- Genetics
- Computational biology
- Gene & Cell therapy
Agenda
Day 1
07:55 - 08:55 Registration
08:55 - 09:00 Opening note
Breakthrough Advancements In Pre-Clinical And Clinical Therapeutics
09:00 - 09:25 Preclinical Evaluation of allogeneic CAR T Cells for the treatment of haematological malignancies
09:25 - 09:50 Gene-edited stem cells for immune therapy for myeloid malignancies
09:50 - 10:20 Solution provider presentation
10:20 - 11:10 Morning refreshment and Networking
Off Target Characterization & Analysis
11:10 - 11:35 Transcriptome-wide off-target RNA editing induced by CRISPR-guided DNA base editors
11:35 - 12:00 Spotting off targets from gene editing
12:00 - 12:30 Solution provider presentation
12:30 - 13:00 Panel discussion: AI, ML usage for storage of information in DNA
13:00 - 14:00 Lunch Break and Networking
Technological Developments Leading To Safety & Specificity Of CRISPR
14:00 - 14:25 Multiplexing- editing multiple genes in a single take
14:25 - 14:50 CRIS-Pam as a tool for specific targeting through RNA sequences
14:50 - 15:15 Cas9 editing coupled with transposomes
15:15 - 15:40 Trends in CRISPR based methods of creating animal models C.B. Gurumurthy, Director Transgenic Core Facility, University of Nebraska Medical Center
15:40 - 15:55 Solution provider presentation
15:55 - 16:45 Afternoon Refreshments and Networking
16:45 - 17:10 CRISPR mediated scientific and ethical issues
17:10 - 17:45 CRISPR at the crosstalk between efficacy and safety: in vitro, in vivo, in clinics Roberto Nitsch, Associate Director-CRISPR Safety, AstraZeneca
17:45 - 18:05 Tech delivery and safety- viral delivery to make therapies
18:05 - 18:10 Closing remarks
18:10 - 19:10 Drinks Reception & Networking
19:10 - 20:00 End of conference
Day 2
08:30 - 08:55 Registration
08:55 - 09:00 Opening note
Commercialization Of Genome Editing
09:00 - 09:25 Current stage of clinical translation futurist view
09:25 - 09:50 The CRISPR/Cas9 technology may be used Jacques Tremblay, Full Professor, Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Laval
09:50 - 10:20 Solution provider presentation
10:20 - 11:10 Morning refreshment and Networking
11:10 - 11:35 Therapeutic gene editing of human hematopoietic stem cells
11:35 - 12:00 Evaluation of microfluidics T-cell proliferation and immunogenicity assays with genetically engineered tools
12:00 - 12:25 Germline gene therapy and DNA repair
12:25 - 13:05 Solution provider presentation
13:05 - 14:05 Lunch Break and Networking
14:05 - 14:30 Electroporation based cell engineering technology
14:30 - 15:00 Ex-vivo gene therapy for improvement of DNA toxicity
15:00 - 15:25 Designer stem cells for next-generation cell-based therapies
15:25 - 15:50 Gene editing through newly developed enzyme for the treatment of retinal based disorder
15:50 - 15:55 Closing remarks
15:55 - 16:00 End of Conference
