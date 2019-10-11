Global $4.1Bn Cast Acrylic Sheet Market Forecast, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cast Acrylic Sheet Market by Type (Cell, and Continuous), Application (Sanitary Ware, Signage & Display, Architecture & Interior Design, Transportation, Medical, Food &Catering), and Region (APAC, Europe, NA, ME&A, and SA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cast acrylic sheet market is estimated to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2024.



This research report categorizes the global cast acrylic sheet market based on type, end-use industry, application, and region.

The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Detailed analysis of the key market players provides insights into business overviews, services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.

Increasing usage of cast acrylic sheet as a replacement to glass to drive market growth



The cast acrylic sheet industry is driven by various factors such as its usage in a wide range of applications, excellent mechanical & chemical properties, and lightweight and low handling cost as compared to glass. Cast acrylic sheet is also safer than glass as it does not shatter, and unlike glass shards, broken cast acrylic sheet pieces are not sharp. These properties will drive the demand for cast acrylic sheet during the forecast period.



Cell Cast process type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Cell cast process type was the largest and likely to be the fastest-growing process for cast acrylic sheet market during the forecast period. The cell cast process is easier and requires low set-up cost. The cell cast process type is labor-intensive, and the process produces better-saturated color. It also possesses an improved impact resistance and optical clarity. These factors have supported the growth of cell cast acrylic sheet market during the forecast period.



Signage & display application to record the fastest growth during the forecast period



Use of cast acrylic sheet in signage & display application is increasing at a fast pace and has become the largest application. The lightweight of the material and high permeability of light allowed by the cast acrylic sheet has led the advertisers to chose cast acrylic sheet over other materials, especially in Out-of-home advertising applications. The easy machinability and availability in various designs have led the architects and builders in selecting the material for architecture & design application. These factors will drive the demand for cast acrylic sheet during the forecast period.



APAC to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period



APAC to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The major countries in the region include China, India, Japan, and Indonesia. Rising income levels in these countries have led to an increase in demand for high-quality material, increasing urbanization and rapid infrastructure development has resulted in the growth of cast acrylic sheet in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The cast acrylic sheet market is highly fragmented and comprises of major players such as, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), 3A Composites (Switzerland), Altuglas International (France), Aristech Acrylics (US), Madreperla (Italy), Gevacril (US), Margacipta Wirasentosa (Indonesia), Astari Niagra (Indonesia), Spartech (US), Asia Poly (Malaysia), Ray Chung Acrylic Enterprise (Taiwan), GRUPO IRPEN (Spain), Polyplastic (Netherland), Jokema Industry (Taiwan), Acrilex (US), Shanghai Acrylic (Cast) Chemical Corporation (China), Limacryl (Belgium), Lei Mei Acrylic (Dongguan) Co., Ltd. (China), Nitto Jushi Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan), and UB Acrylics (Indonesia).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cast Acrylic Sheet Market

4.2 APAC Cast Acrylic Sheet Market, By Application and Country, 2018

4.3 Cast Acrylic Sheet Market, By Process Type

4.4 Cast Acrylic Sheet Market, By Application

4.5 Cast Acrylic Sheet Market, By Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Better Chemical and Mechanical Properties as Compared to Glass

5.2.1.2 Wide Range of Applications

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials in End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Melting Point and Health Hazards From Burning Or Heating of Cast Acrylic Sheet

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Replacement of Traditional Glass Screens With Cast Acrylic Sheet

5.2.3.2 Growing Retail Market in Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Drop-in Raw Material Production

5.2.4.2 Presence of A Large Number of Substitutes

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis



6 Cast Acrylic Sheet Market, By Process Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Cell Cast Acrylic Sheets vs Continuous Cast Acrylic Sheets

6.2 Continuous Cast Acrylic Sheet

6.2.1 Less Labor-Intensive and Competitive Price of the Sheet are Expected to Boost Its Demand

6.3 Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet

6.3.1 Better Optical Clarity and Greater Surface Hardness Properties are Driving the Demand for Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet



7 Cast Acrylic Sheet Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Signage & Display

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Display Screens, Cover Panels, and Touchscreens Will Drive the Market in This Segment

7.3 Sanitaryware

7.3.1 Better Combination of Properties is Driving the Demand for Cast Acrylic Sheets in This Segment

7.4 Architecture & Interior Design

7.4.1 Weather Resistance Capability Along With Lightweight and Easy Fabrication is Boosting the Demand for Cast Acrylic Sheet

7.5 Transportation

7.5.1 Increasing Focus on Reducing Vehicle Weight Will Spur the Demand for Cast Acrylic Sheet

7.6 Medical

7.6.1 Excellent Light Permeability Among All Other Substitutes is Increasing the Demand for Cast Acrylic Sheet in This Application

7.7 Food & Catering

7.7.1 Increasing Demand for Processed Food Will Drive the Market in the Segment

7.8 Others



8 Cast Acrylic Sheet Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in Ooh Advertising Will Drive the Demand for Cast Acrylic Sheets

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Growth in Digital Outdoor Display and Transportation Sectors Will Drive the Demand

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 Increase in Manufacturing Activities and Digital Advertisement to Boost the Market Growth

8.3 APAC

8.3.1 China

8.3.1.1 Increasing Display Production in the Country Will Drive the Market

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.2.1 Strong Presence of High-Tech Electronic Product Manufacturing Will Fuel the Market

8.3.3 India

8.3.3.1 Growing Economy and Increasing Fdi in the Country Will Foster the Market Growth

8.3.4 South Korea

8.3.4.1 Growing Market for Lcd and Led Displays to Drive the Demand for Cast Acrylic Sheets

8.3.5 Indonesia

8.3.5.1 Booming Tourism Industry to Drive the Cast Acrylic Sheet Market

8.3.6 Thailand

8.3.7 Rest of APAC

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 UK

8.4.1.1 Increasing Popularity of High-Tech Toilets and Ultra-Modern Bathrooms Concept to Drive the Market

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.2.1 Growth in Digitalization and Automation Will Drive the Market

8.4.3 France

8.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Aircraft and Investment in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Will Fuel the Growth

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.4.1 Significant Production of Sanitaryware Will Drive the Consumption of Cast Acrylic Sheet

8.4.5 Rest of Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 Sanitaryware is the Largest and Fastest-Growing Application of Cast Acrylic Sheet in Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.2.1 Demand for Architectural Glazing and Increasing Tourism Will Fuel the Market Growth

8.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Modernization of Healthcare Facilities and Usage of High-Quality Equipment Spurring the Demand for Cast Acrylic Sheet

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Rise in Investments in Oil & Gas and Wind Power Industries to Drive the Market for Cast Acrylic Sheet

8.6.3 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.1 Expansion

9.2.2 Merger & Acquisition

9.2.3 New Product Launch



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Altuglas International

10.3 3A Composites

10.4 Aristech Acrylics

10.5 Madreperla

10.6 Gevacril

10.7 Margacipta Wirasentosa

10.8 Astari Niagra

10.9 Spartech

10.10 Asia Poly

10.11 Other Key Players

10.11.1 Ray Chung Acrylic Enterprise

10.11.2 GRUPO IRPEN

10.11.3 Polyplastic

10.11.4 Jokema Industry

10.11.5 Acrilex

10.11.6 Shanghai Acrylic (Cast) Chemical Corporation

10.11.7 Limacryl

10.11.8 LEI MEI Acrylic (Dongguan) Co. Ltd.

10.11.9 Nitto Jushi Kogyo Co. Ltd.

10.11.10 UB Acrylics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ej4hcy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

