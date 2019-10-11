Balmoral Arranges $1.4 Million Flow-Through Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balmoral Resources Ltd. (TSX:BAR) ("Balmoral" or the "Company") announces that it has arranged a $1.4 million dollar non-brokered flow-through private placement (the “Offering”). Under the terms of the Offering the Company has agreed to sell 6,086,957 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of $0.23 per flow-through common share.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) through the exploration of the Company’s properties located in the province of Quebec.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about October 30, 2019 (the “Closing Date”). Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including the receipt of regulatory approvals, such as the acceptance of the Offering by the Toronto Stock Exchange. The shares to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the Closing Date under applicable securities laws in Canada.

In connection with the Offering, Balmoral has engaged Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. to act as its exclusive financial advisor for the Offering. The Company may pay Finder’s Fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX in conjunction with the closing of the Offering.

Balmoral is a multi-award winning Canadian-focused exploration company actively exploring a portfolio of gold and base metal properties located within the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. The Company’s flagship, 1,000 km2 Detour Gold Trend Project hosts the resource stage Bug and Martiniere West gold deposits and the Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE deposit. Employing a drill focused exploration style in one of the world’s preeminent mining jurisdictions, Balmoral is following an established formula with a goal of maximizing shareholder value through the discovery and definition of high-grade, Canadian gold and base metal assets.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements regarding the anticipated closing date and approval of the Offering by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the existing funding of the Company being sufficient, the anticipated content, commencement, duration and cost of exploration programs, anticipated exploration program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the timing of the receipt of assay results, the anticipated closing and closing date of the proposed financing and business and financing plans and trends, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include those related to weather, equipment and staff availability; related to the existing funding of the Company being sufficient, performance of third parties; risks related to the exploration stage of the Company’s projects; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies and in commodity prices; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing; risks related to the Company’s ability to identify one or more economic deposits on the properties, and variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located on the properties; risks related to the Company’s ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities on the properties; and risks related to the Company’s ability to produce minerals from the properties successfully or profitably. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company’s public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the latest technical reports filed with respect to the Company’s mineral properties.

