Uber Backpack Announces Sierra, Anti-Theft Smart Backpack for Travelers

Uber Backpack, a global leader in smart and stylish bags for men and women, is proud to announce their most versatile and compact travel bag to date.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when we keep so many valuables and electronics on our person, it’s never been more important to be mindful of our belongings. The new Sierra backpack by Uber Backpack allows travelers to carry their valuables worry-free and to look great while doing it.

The Sierra backpack was designed to stand upright much like a piece of luggage, though it can be worn as a backpack or messenger bag or carried like a suitcase or briefcase. Made both for trips around the globe and to Starbucks, Sierra has everything the modern traveler needs, including theft-proof zipper locks, a 100% waterproof design, laptop and tablet sleeves, a water bottle holder, and plenty of pockets.

Sierra launched in early October and has received praise from customers and media outlets around the globe. It has been lauded as the ideal globe-trotting carry-on, as it is spacious yet slim and completely airport-ready. Sales of Sierra have surpassed expectations by nearly 300%. Limited supplies are still available for an exclusive launch price at uberbackpack.com.

“We knew that Sierra would become the new standard in travel bags for one reason and one reason only: world-class design,” said the founder of Uber Backpack. “We spent months making Sierra a bag that is not only comfortable to wear for hours but also gives the wearer peace of mind.”

Sierra’s exterior is made with durable and 100% waterproof polyester. Thanks to Uber Backpack’s innovations in waterproofing, Sierra enjoys the benefits of the best waterproofing technology without the slippery raincoat look or feel of other waterproof bags. Sierra is the ideal bag for gap-year students an business travelers alike. Its refined and subtle style fits any environment without attracting unwanted attention.

Anti-theft technology allows the wearer to quickly access Sierra when necessary while keeping all of their things safe from intruders. A built-in combination lock effectively blocks pickpockets and airport staff from entering the bag.

The interior of Sierra was designed to maximize storage capacity without creating a bulging backpack that is uncomfortable to carry. It accomplishes this with its specially designed pockets for laptops, tablets, chargers, phones, power banks, and more. These pockets close tightly with broad fasteners, hugging the gear snuggly to the padded wall of the bag. This allows users to store all of their gadgets confidently while leaving the 35L main compartment free for packing.

Additional storage includes two mesh zippered compartments and extra pockets for pens and safe wallet storage.

Sierra is guaranteed to be ready for anything. Carry it in one of four different positions depending on your style and comfort: over the shoulder, on the back, as a suitcase, or as a briefcase. Designed with heavy-duty rust-proof buckles and reinforced seams, this bag can take a beating and last for years on the road.

The ultimate travel bag, Sierra represents a mastery in ergonomic design and boasts all of the safety features that modern travelers need. Learn more about Sierra and take advantage of an exclusive launch discount of 30% (while supplies last) at uberbackpack.com.

About Uber Backpack

Uber Backpack is an independent design firm and retailer of bags for men and women. Boasting over 50 exclusive bag designs, the company devotes extensive efforts to researching the ideal design elements to improve comfort and versatility in each offering.

With ergonomics and high-quality materials as the backbone of each product, Uber Backpacks has become an industry leader and an ever-growing force in the market. This has led the company to push into new territory and develop exclusive designs and smart backpacks like Sierra, the ground-breaking anti-theft travel bag.

Uber Backpacks continues to design bags for students, workers, travelers, and hikers as well as a range of accessories. Learn more and explore Uber Backpack’s entire line at uberbackpack.com.

Product Demo Video - Uber Sierra Backpack



