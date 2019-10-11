Gastrointestinal Drugs: Worldwide Market Review 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the gastrointestinal drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global gastrointestinal drugs market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global gastrointestinal drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global gastrointestinal drugs market.



Drug manufacturing companies are offering tranexamic acid for the treatment of acute gastrointestinal bleeding. Tranexamic acid is a medication used to treat or prevent excessive blood loss from major trauma or surgery and is now finding applications for gastrointestinal diseases. Tranexamic acid reduces clot breakdown, thus reducing the duration and amount of bleeding. This reduces mortality rate (from 10% to 7.5%) and the probability of blood transfusion by about 30%. Major companies manufacturing tranexamic acid include Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Bayer AG.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The gastrointestinal drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the gastrointestinal drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, gastrointestinal drugs indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Antacids, Antiulcerants, Vitamin And Minerals, Antiobesity, Antiemetics And Antinauseants, Antidiarrhoeals

Companies Mentioned: Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, gastrointestinal drugs indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



8. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Antacids

10.1.2. Antiulcerants

10.1.3. Vitamin And Minerals

10.1.4. Antiobesity

10.1.5. Antiemetics And Antinauseants

10.1.6. Antidiarrhoeals



11. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Metrics

11.1. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Allergan PLC



Novo Nordisk A/S

AstraZeneca PLC

Johnson & Johnson

