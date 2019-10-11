Ophthalmology Drugs Market Analysis Report, 2014-2022 - Focus on Antiglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication & Others

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ophthalmology drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global ophthalmology drugs market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global ophthalmology drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ophthalmology drugs market.



Drug manufacturers are developing new class of compounds called Rho-kinase inhibitors for the treatment of glaucoma. Rho-kinase pathway is an integral part of cellular functions such as contraction of vascular smooth muscle cells, organization of the actin cytoskeleton, cell adhesion and motility and gene expression. These inhibitors are different from widely used prostaglandin analogs because they target the outflow through trabecular meshwork rather than the uveoscleral outflow.



Rho-kinase inhibitors have proved to decrease intraocular pressure by 25% to 30% with duration of action of 10 to 12 hours, which is more effective than the previous generation of drugs for this condition. Major Rho-kinase inhibitors being developed include ATS907, ATS8535, AR-12286, AR-13324, AMA0076 and BOL-303259-X.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The ophthalmology drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the ophthalmology drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, ophthalmology drugs indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Antiglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication, Other Ophthalmological Drugs (Retinal Disorders, Anti-Infectives/Allergy)

Companies Mentioned: Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Allergan Plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc, Bayer AG

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, ophthalmology drugs indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



8. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Antiglaucoma Drugs

10.1.2. Dry Eye Medication

10.1.3. Other Ophthalmological Drugs (Retinal Disorders, Anti-Infectives/Allergy)



11. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Metrics

11.1. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Ophthalmology Drugs Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Allergan PLC

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc.

Bayer AG

