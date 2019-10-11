Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Outlook, 2019-2022 - Featuring Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metabolic Disorders Drugs Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the metabolic disorders drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



North America was the largest region in the global metabolic disorders drugs market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global metabolic disorders drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global metabolic disorders drugs market.



Administration (FDA) has approved various enzyme replacement therapies for the treatment of metabolic disorders. Enzyme replacement therapy is used for treatment of rare genetic disorders through purified human, animal or recombinant enzymes.



In December 2015, the FDA approved an enzyme replacement therapy Kanuma that can be used to treat adult and pediatric patients suffering from lysosomal acid lipase deficiency, a metabolic disorder that causes problems with the breakdown and use of fats and cholesterol in the body.



Similarly, in October 2015, FDA had announced the approval of Strensiq, a drug that can be used for the treatment of perinatal, infantile and juvenile-onset hypophosphatasia, which is a metabolic disorder affecting multiple body systems.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The metabolic disorders drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the metabolic disorders drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, metabolic disorders drugs indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Anti Diabetics drugs, Anti-Thyroid drugs, Others (Hyperparathyroidism, Hypopituitarism, Hypoadrenalism)

Companies Mentioned: Sanofi S.A, Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, metabolic disorders drugs indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



8. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Anti Diabetics drugs

10.1.2. Anti-Thyroid drugs

10.1.3. Others (Hyperparathyroidism, Hypopituitarism, Hypoadrenalism)



11. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Metrics

11.1. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Sanofi S.A

Novo Nordisk A/S

AstraZeneca PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gonajm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.