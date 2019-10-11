Specialty Trade Contractors Markets: Global Forecast to 2022 Featuring Vinci, ACS Actividades De Construccin Y Servicios, Quanta Services, Kier Group, Comfort Systems USA, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Trade Contractors Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the specialty trade contractors? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global specialty trade contractors market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global specialty trade contractors market. Africa was the smallest region in the global specialty trade contractors market.



Specialty Construction Contractors are using building information modeling (BIM) to improve labor productivity, customer management and material handling. BIM is a digital representation or 3D model of a building, which can be used to efficiently plan, design, construct and manage buildings.



Contractors use BIM to design structures, lighting, HVAC systems and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. It can be also used for clash detection and interference management, shop drawing review, cost estimation and safety analysis. Electrical and mechanical contractors also use BIM to supplement their prefabrication capabilities. BIM results in reduced rework, improved coordination among workers and higher quality of finished projects.



According to the 2012 Productivity Survey by FMI, a US-based management consulting firm, about 62% of construction contractors have increased labor productivity by implementing BIM.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider construction market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The specialty trade contractors market section of the report gives context. It compares the specialty trade contractors market with other segments of the construction market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, specialty trade contractors indicators comparison.

Vinci SA, Acs Actividades De Construccin Y Servicios, Quanta Services Inc, Kier Group and Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, specialty trade contractors indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Companies Mentioned



Vinci S.A.

ACS Actividades De Construccin Y Servicios

Quanta Services Inc.

Kier Group

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

